Aerial Footage Shows 500-Acre Wildfire Burning in Utah

The Big Hollow Fire, near Daniel, Utah, had grown to 500 acres early on July 17, officials said, and voluntary evacuation notices were still in place for some areas.

This video, shared by Wasatch County Fire, shows the fire in hills south of Heber City and Daniel.

Local news reported that firefighting aircraft were deployed to drop water, and ground crews were at the scene. Credit: Wasatch County Fire via Storyful