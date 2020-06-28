Aerial Firefighters Drop Retardant on Indian Fire Near Anza, California

California firefighters used helicopters and airplanes to suppress the Indian Fire near Anza, California, on June 27, reports said.

According to Valley News the fire – which at one point threatened the Cahuilla Indian Reservation due to heavy dry winds, the report said – was burning on a hillside inaccessible to vehicles.

As of Sunday, June 28, CAL FIRE said the fire was 95 percent contained at 55 acres. Credit: @calfireairops via Storyful