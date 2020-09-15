Aerial Crews Survey California's Bobcat Fire as Blaze Spreads

Officials said crews working to combat California’s Bobcat Fire were focusing efforts on keeping the blaze from reaching Mt Wilson and foothill communities on September 15, as the fire grew to over 41,000 acres and was 3 percent contained.

The fire, which began on September 6 in the Angeles National Forest, prompted evacuation orders for residents in parts of Arcadia and Sierra Madre, as well as evacuation warnings for residents of foothill communities in Duarte, Bradbury, Monrovia, Pasadena, and Altadena.

The Angeles National Forest said fire crews were in place to protect the Mt Wilson Observatory as the fire spread to within 500 feet of the 116-year-old building.

This aerial footage was shared by the Southern California Air Operations, who said it was filmed on Tuesday. Credit: SoCal Air Operations via Storyful