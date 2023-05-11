Advocates: Police standoff fueled by domestic violence should serve as warning for others

Storyful

Officers in Enid, Oklahoma, thought they were responding to a person’s cries for help on Monday, May 8, only to realize the sounds were coming from a “very upset goat,” the Enid Police Department said.This footage by the Enid Police Department shows two officers walking toward the sound as a faint “help” cry.“That’s a person,” one of the officers can be heard confidently saying in the video. As the sound gets clearer, the officers begin running toward the source, where they find out it was indeed a goat and not a human that they heard crying.The goat had been separated from a friend and was very upset about it, the animals owner explained, according to the police. The Enid PD thanked the officers for the quick response to the cries, even if it was not necessary.“All in all, you really can’t say it was that baaad of a call,” Enid PD said on a Facebook post. Credit: Enid Police Department via Storyful