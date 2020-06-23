Adventurous Baby Bird Lands in Young Girl's Hair

A Canadian dad captured the moment a fledgling made an abrupt landing in his daughter’s hair on June 10.

David Freiheit told Storyful his children were playing in the park when they spotted the baby bird “hopping around the ground.”

“They all took an interest in it,” Freiheit said, but other than keeping a watchful eye out for any dangers, they left the feathered friend “alone so that its mother could find it.”

In video of the encounter, the chick launches itself off a tree trunk and makes a less-than-graceful landing in Freiheit’s daughter’s hair. Freiheit picks the bird up before handing it back to his daughter to place on a low branch in a nearby tree.

“We put it back on the branch, and saw his mother meet it there and give it food,” Freiheit said. “It was absolutely amazing!” Credit: David Freiheit via Storyful