Adrian Houser's whiffs seven

The Canadian Press

WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. — Canada's run at the Little League World Series ended with a 10-1 loss to Mexico in an elimination-round game on Sunday The Canadians, represented by North Regina Little League, opened the scoring in the first inning when Jaxon Weir stole home. Mexico levelled the score 1-1 in the third inning and then surged ahead with an eight-run fourth inning to seal the victory. The team from Tijuana added to the onslaught with one more run in the fifth. Weir, Braeden McQueen and Pierce S