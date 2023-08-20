Adrian Houser's whiffs seven
Adrian Houser collects seven strikeouts through five innings of work during his start against the Rangers
A win on the field isn't the end of the fight for Spain's women's soccer team. It has to be the beginning, or things will never change.
Connor McDavid may have won the Hart Trophy last season, but he couldn't carry a beer league team to a victory in its championship game.
Paul DeJong's time with the Blue Jays lasted less than three weeks.
CINCINNATI (AP) — Davis Schneider hit a tiebreaking solo homer and closer Jordan Romano worked out of a jam in the ninth inning, sending the Toronto Blue Jays to a 4-3 victory over Elly De La Cruz and the Cincinnati Reds on Saturday night. Chris Bassitt pitched six efficient innings as Toronto (68-56) rebounded from a stretch of five losses in seven games. All-Star Bo Bichette hit an RBI single in his first big-league game since July 31. De La Cruz had two hits for Cincinnati (64-60), including
Vladimir Guerrero Jr. left Sunday's game against the Cincinnati Reds in the fourth inning due to left middle finger discomfort.
He was named MVP of the World Series after the Angels beat the Giants in seven games.
Tom Brady considers his niece Maya to be the “most athletic person” in the Brady family
The Angels and Blue Jays are the two MLB teams whose radio announcers don't broadcast away games in person. What gets missed when you're not there in person?
Dana White has rarely been more definitive in calling for a fighter's retirement than Chris Weidman after his UFC 292 loss.
King Charles drove himself and his wife, Queen Camilla, to church during their summer break at Balmoral, during the women’s football World Cup final on Sunday morning
Tom and his three sisters, Maureen, Julie and Nancy, grew up in a competitive household
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Lionel Messi scored early in regulation and converted the first shot in penalty kicks as Inter Miami beat Nashville SC 10-9 on penalties in the Leagues Cup final on Saturday night. Messi scored for the 10th time in seven games since joining Inter Miami — all in the Leagues Cup competition — converting in the 23rd minute. The ball landed at Messi’s feet after a pass from teammate Robert Taylor was blocked. Messi dribbled past Nashville defender Walker Zimmerman and unleash
WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. — Canada's run at the Little League World Series ended with a 10-1 loss to Mexico in an elimination-round game on Sunday The Canadians, represented by North Regina Little League, opened the scoring in the first inning when Jaxon Weir stole home. Mexico levelled the score 1-1 in the third inning and then surged ahead with an eight-run fourth inning to seal the victory. The team from Tijuana added to the onslaught with one more run in the fifth. Weir, Braeden McQueen and Pierce S
Tommy Pham was seen on video calling out fans that made 'disrespectful' remarks to him while he was in the on-deck circle against the Padres.
Luis Urías joined the Red Sox in a trade with the Brewers and has made franchise history with back-to-back grand slams.
WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. — Jaxon Weir was dominant on the mound in a 13-strikeout performance as Canada defeated Brno, Czech Republic 3-0 for its first win at the Little League World Series on Saturday. Weir only surrendered three hits in the six-inning outing. The Czech Republic was also strong on the hill at Volunteer Stadium, striking out 11 Canadians. The team from Regina — which scored all three of its runs in the fourth inning — was coming off a 6-0 tournament-opening loss on Thursday to Taoyuan,
The Prince of Wales wished the Lionesses good luck for the match and said ‘sorry we can’t be there in person’.
"We're sick animals in a lot of ways," manager Aaron Boone said after the Yankees dropped their seventh straight game.
Ashlea Albertson, a driver for Tony Stewart's dirt racing team, was a passenger in the crash.
Little League coaches have long been saying it to rally their teams: “Everybody hits!” The old phrase is a lot truer this year. At this year’s Little League World Series and throughout all of Little League, batting format has changed. Now, the batting order consists of every player on the roster, even when teams have 14 players, to “provide more opportunities, make administration of the events more streamlined, and ultimately enhance the overall experience for all involved,” Little League said i