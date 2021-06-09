Adrian Houser's four strikeouts

The Canadian Press

SAO PAULO (AP) — Miguel Borja scored in the last seconds of added time to secure a 2-2 draw for Colombia against Argentina on Tuesday in one of the best matches yet in South American qualifying for the 2022 World Cup. The match at the Metropolitano stadium in Barranquilla was attended by 10,000 fans despite the region's alarming COVID-19 figures. Lionel Messi's Argentina lineup scored twice in the first eight minutes. Cristian Romero headed past David Ospina in the 3rd minute and Leandro Paredes