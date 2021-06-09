Adrian Houser's four strikeouts
Adrian Houser strikes out four across 5 1/3 innings of one-run ball in his outing against the Reds
Nikola Jokic beat out Stephen Curry and Joel Embiid for the 2020-21 MVP award.
With Montreal in a state of celebration, the city of Toronto decided to join in on the fun and light up its most notable landmark in the iconic bleu, blanc et rouge.
Here are five takeaways from the Canadiens' stunning four-game sweep of the Jets.
The Toronto Blue Jays placed Danny Jansen on the 10-day injured list Tuesday and recalled fellow catcher Riley Adams from Triple-A Buffalo.
Nazem Kadri is one of the few Muslim players in the NHL and grew up in London, Ontario, the site of a terrorist attack against a Muslim family on Sunday.
Cole's lack of a denial places him at the center of baseball's brewing sticky substance controversy.
The NBA partially explained the mystery of the lone MVP vote for Knicks backup point guard Derrick Rose.
The Avalanche will not be receiving an unlikely boost.
Bruins head coach Bruce Cassidy has been dealt a $25,000 fine for criticizing the officiating of his team.
Rodgers’ absence this week is a significant moment in an escalating standoff with the Packers, signaling a deepening resolve that the team’s front office must consider in a longer vantage as it prepares for the 2021 season.
When Sorokin lost the series opener against Boston in the second round, New York coach Barry Trotz turned back to Varlamov and the veteran has been stellar since.
Jones is already impressing at least one of his new teammates.
"I don't even talk like that."
Andreescu says she and coach Sylvain Bruneau have mutually decided to end their "incredible coaching relationship."
Here's what you need to know about the second round of the Stanley Cup playoffs.
SAO PAULO (AP) — Miguel Borja scored in the last seconds of added time to secure a 2-2 draw for Colombia against Argentina on Tuesday in one of the best matches yet in South American qualifying for the 2022 World Cup. The match at the Metropolitano stadium in Barranquilla was attended by 10,000 fans despite the region's alarming COVID-19 figures. Lionel Messi's Argentina lineup scored twice in the first eight minutes. Cristian Romero headed past David Ospina in the 3rd minute and Leandro Paredes
A right-wing advocacy group filed a lawsuit against MLB last week over its decision to move the All-Star Game to Denver.
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Brayden Point and Ross Colton scored and Andrei Vasilevskiy controlled the crease, helping the Tampa Bay Lightning beat the Carolina Hurricanes 2-0 on Tuesday night to win the second-round playoff series in five games. Vasilevskiy finished with 29 saves and stumped the homesteading Hurricanes for the third time in as many series games at PNC Arena. The former Vezina Trophy winner as the NHL’s top goaltender and a finalist this year had allowed just two goals on 70 shots thro
ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Brandon Crawford played in his 1,326th game at shortstop for the San Francisco Giants on Tuesday night, breaking a tie with Hall of Famer Travis Jackson for the most in franchise history. Jackson was a shortstop in 1,325 games for the New York Giants from 1922-36, a mark Crawford matched Sunday in San Francisco's game against the Chicago Cubs. When the Giants took the field in the bottom of the first inning at Texas, Crawford was initially sent out by himself. He received
A look at what's happening around the majors on Wednesday: STICKY SITUATION Yankees ace Gerrit Cole has found himself in a sticky situation. Days after Twins third baseman Josh Donaldson off-handedly alleged that Cole had been using foreign substances to sharpen his stuff, the pair will go head to head with Cole on the mound for New York at Minnesota. The pitches Cole threw in his previous outing didn’t rotate as much as usual, and Donaldson casually wondered aloud last week whether Cole had sud