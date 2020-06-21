Adria Tour final cancelled after Dimitrov tests positive for COVID-19

VIDEO SHOWS: FILE FOOTAGE OF GRIGOR DIMITROV / RECENT B-ROLL OF DIMITROV AT ADRIA TOUR PRESS CONFERENCE / STATEMENT ON DIMITROV'S INSTAGRAM PAGE

STORY: Grigor Dimitrov said on Sunday (June 21) said he has tested positive for COVID-19, making him the highest-profile tennis player to reveal he has the disease.

The 29-year-old Bulgarian had been competing in the Adria Tour exhibition tournament in Croatia until he withdrew with illness during the weekend.

The final of the event, which would have featured world number one Novak Djokovic and Russian Andrey Rublev, was cancelled as a result.

"I want to reach out and let my fans and friends know that I tested positive back in Monaco for COVID-19," former world number three Dimitrov wrote on Instagram.

"I want to make sure anyone who has been in contact with me during these past days gets tested and takes the necessary precautions.

"I am so sorry for any harm I might have caused. I am back home now and recovering. Thanks for your support and please stay safe and healthy."

The second leg of the Adria Tour, a Balkan charity event organised by Djokovic while international tennis remains suspended due to the COVID-19 pandemic, was taking place in Zadar, Croatia.

