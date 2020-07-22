Adorable Toddler Sings Lullaby While Stroking Pet Hen

A two-year-old girl attempted to woo a hen to sleep with a lullaby as she sat stroking the pet bird in Bordon, England.

Caroline Seignot recorded this video showing her daughter, Verity, patting the hen while singing. Seignot posted the video to Facebook on July 15 with the caption: “Just a 2yr old singing to her chicken.”

Seignot runs the Pony Pals business, which takes animals such as ponies and donkeys to facilities like nursing homes, hospices and hospitals for therapy visits. Credit: Caroline Seignot via Storyful