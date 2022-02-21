Adorable Pomeranian Can't Get Enough of Bath Time

A water-loving Pomeranian couldn’t help but relax during a recent scrub, video shared on February 15 shows.

San Antonio resident Judy Fletcher recorded footage of 11-month-old Yumi, one of her five Pomeranians, as she relaxed while being washed in a kitchen sink.

Speaking to Storyful, Fletcher compared Yumi to a baby seal. “This is one of my Pomeranian babies enjoying her bath. She looks like a baby seal,” she said. Credit: Judy Fletcher via Storyful