Adorable goat truly believes she's a puppy

This Farm in Ontario is home to many unique animals. Among the most interesting of them all is Violet, a 4 month old Lamanche goat who seems to believe that she is a puppy. Since she was born, she has followed her people around the farm wherever they go. She also loves to chase and play with the dogs on the farm, just like she was one of them. She will wander up to people, even visitors, looking for affection and attention. She gently places her head against them, begging to be scratched and rubbed, just like a dog would. Violet is very smart and she quickly figures out everything on the farm, such as how to get food that she is not supposed to get into. But, with an adorable face like that, how can anyone ever be annoyed with Violet? After exploring and playing on the farm all morning, Violet is eager for her morning bottle. Violet has responded to the love and wonderful treatment that she gets on this beautiful farm. She is happy and trusting and she is incredibly affectionate. She is a perfect example of how animals respond so well to kindness.