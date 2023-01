Adorable Baby Hippo Plays With Ball at Cincinnati Zoo

Fritz, the Cincinnati Zoo’s six-month-old baby hippo, played with a ball in his Ohio home recently.

Video posted by the Cincinnati Zoo on January 14 shows the hippo “playing with his new ball.”

Despite his youth, the zoo has reported that Fritz weighs around 425 pounds.

The zoo said that adult male hippopotamuses can weigh from 3,500 to 7,000 pounds. Credit: Cincinnati Zoo via Storyful