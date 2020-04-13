Adorable Animals Celebrate Easter in Cute Bunny Headwear

Adorable pets put on bunny headwear to celebrate Easter in Montreal, Canada, on April 11.

Owner Melissa Trihey told Storyful that her pets “love dressing up for Easter and have a friendly competition going on to see who makes the best Easter Bunny.”

In the video, Gemma the bulldog seems to enjoy the headwear as it plays with its toys happily; Betsy the pig chills in front of a bunch of Easter eggs and Bingo & Buster the Guinea pigs are the most confused as to what is happening when being checked-out by a bunny friend.

These animals are part of Furballs Inc., which is made up of pets including dogs, pigs, chinchillas and Guinea pigs.

This was not the first time the animals have dressed up. The Furballs Inc.’s Instagram account features tons of adorable videos of all the pets in themed outfits. Credit: @furballsinc via Storyful