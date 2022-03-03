Adoptive parents arrested for West Boys case

Reuters
A New Zealand-led global investigation into online child sexual abuse material identified more than 90,000 accounts, led to the arrest of hundreds of offenders worldwide and safeguarded 146 children, authorities said on Wednesday. The collection of of online imagery was discovered in late 2019 when a New Zealand-based internet service provider raised the alarm, sparking a two-year long investigation dubbed "Operation H." New Zealand's Department of Internal Affairs (DIA) the U.S. Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), the Australian Federal Police, the Royal Canadian Mounted Police, Britain's National Crime Agency, Europol and INTERPOL worked together to identify and investigate individuals tied to the accounts.