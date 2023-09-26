'Adopt a Child' Christmas campaign
News 5 spoke to Keli Clark with Project Noelle about the upcoming holiday campaign to benefit children.
News 5 spoke to Keli Clark with Project Noelle about the upcoming holiday campaign to benefit children.
The case was domestic in nature, authorities say
RIAThe commander of Russia’s Black Sea Fleet reported to have been killed in the destruction of its HQ in occupied Sevastopol last week appears to have survived, if a video released by the Russian defense ministry can be taken at face value.Ukrainian officials publicly “confirmed” Monday that Admiral Viktor Sokolov was among 34 senior officers killed in a missile attack on the Black Sea Fleet headquarters last Friday that came as a hugely damaging blow to the Russian war effort.Russia made no pu
Arthur Leigh Welohr, an American businessman from San Francisco, was arrested in Indonesia after allegedly stabbing his father-in-law to death.
Democratic Rep. Jared Moskowitz led the criticism of the far-right lawmaker.
Jaylee Chillson fatally shot herself in front a sheriff's deputy on Sept. 16
Alnath Omar Oliver, 53, is charged with manslaughter, criminal mistreatment, rape, and concealing the birth of an infant
An Ottawa Police Service cruiser is parked outside an apartment tower at 1240 Donald St. on Sunday. A young boy was rushed to hospital earlier in the afternoon after falling out a window. (Inès Ali-Khan/Radio-Canada)Ottawa police say a three-year-old boy has died after falling from the window of a Gloucester apartment building Sunday afternoon.The incident happened at 1240 Donald St., police told Radio-Canada. Paramedics said they got a call around 1 p.m. that a child had fallen from the window.
Samantha Seymour still remembers that first night in her new tiny home at 12 Neighbours. She had come from living at a shelter, and was given a pumpkin as a housewarming gift. "I put it on my front step. I was like, 'Is it going to get stolen?' That was my first thought. 'Do I leave it outside?' I left it outside. I woke up the next morning, and the pumpkin was still there." It will be one year this October since Seymour first put that pumpkin on her porch. She's one of several previously homele
A Nova Scotia woman who choked her daughter to death is getting a one-day pass from prison to visit an ailing clergyman.Penny Boudreau is serving a life sentence for second-degree murder for killing her 12-year-old daughter Karissa in January 2008.Boudreau initially claimed her daughter had run away, but she confessed to her crime the following year.She was ordered to serve 20 years before she could begin applying for full parole.At a hearing last month, the Parole Board of Canada granted Boudre
The 50-pound dog, named Rusty, was not acting aggressive, outlets report.
The USPS employee from Washington, D.C., was arrested before boarding a flight, prosecutors say.
The 41-year-old told police he had not been honest about their financial situation and believed it would be better for his family to die than “find out the truth,” according to an affidavit unsealed Monday.
The baby was taken to hospital by ambulance, but died three days later.
Lauren Cook and her three kids were last seen on Sept. 5 — but her husband previously said he had "no reason to be concerned about their safety"
The FBI suspects the 70-year-old chiropractor, targeting girls unfamiliar with standard gynecological procedure, has assaulted dozens since the 1980s.
The marriage was solemnised by a priest in Punjab, with the couple performing all traditional rituals.
After a cop was charged with murder last week, some British police are giving up their right to carry a firearm, either in protest or because they genuinely fear they could be prosecuted next.
Ottawa police have charged a man with aggravated assault after two off-duty officers from the Halton Regional Police Service were assaulted and injured in the ByWard Market early Sunday morning.In a news release issued Monday afternoon, Ottawa police confirmed the assault occurred around 1:45 a.m. on York Street between Sussex Drive and Dalhousie Street.Both of the injured men were transported to hospital with serious injuries, Ottawa police said.A 25-year-old Ottawa man is facing two counts of
A shelter in place warning in the southern Alberta hamlet of Champion has now been lifted.In a statement on Sunday at around 2 p.m., RCMP said that the situation in the rural community had ended.RCMP said a 39-year-old male who had a warrant out for his arrest by Crowsnest Pass RCMP on Friday was arrested in the southern Alberta hamlet.His presence in the community triggered the initial warning.The orginal story is below.RCMP in the southern Alberta hamlet of Champion, located about 149 kilometr
Nova Scotia RCMP say four people have been arrested in Halifax as part of an investigation into a "transnational criminal organization" that also led to an "extraordinary" cocaine bust in the United States last month.A 63-year-old woman and three men aged 35, 32 and 30, all of Halifax, face multiple drug-related charges. Police also seized four kilograms of cocaine, approximately $170,000 in cash and $120,000 in silver bars, electronic devices and six vehicles.Nova Scotia RCMP announced the arre