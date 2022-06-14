Adolis García robs home run
Adolis García leaps at the wall to rob Yordan Alvarez of a home run in the 5th inning
If there's one big advantage in the Stanley Cup Final, it's the Lightning's Conn Smythe-calibre netminder.
Get to know more story details about Final Fantasy XV, which is coming next summer.
On the 3-year anniversary of the Raptors winning their franchise's first championship, we look back at the comments from Kawhi Leonard, Pascal Siakam, Kyle Lowry, Nick Nurse and Fred VanVleet from June 13, 2019 after Toronto defeated Golden State in Game 6 of the NBA Finals.
DETROIT (AP) — Rookie Beau Brieske pitched into the sixth inning and earned his first major league victory, Víctor Reyes came off the injured list and had three hits and the Detroit Tigers beat the Toronto Blue Jays 3-1 on Saturday. Making his ninth start, the 24-year-old Brieske (1-5) scattered seven hits and didn't issue a walk in 5 2/3 innings. Gregory Soto worked through a jam in the ninth inning and earned his 13th save. Reyes and Eric Haase each scored a run and drove in another. Reyes was
While Lindsey Weaver-Wright finished her round at the ShopRite LPGA Classic, Canada's Brooke Henderson got ready. Henderson, from Smiths Falls, Ont., held a one-shot lead over the American, but with No. 18 a par-5, the Canadian knew that a playoff was a distinct possibility. Sure enough, Weaver-Wright birdied the hole and forced an extra hole of golf at the LPGA event. Henderson had made the most of her time waiting for Weaver-Wright and gotten prepared. "It was a bit of a long wait, which makes
It's not just OG Anunoby who is reportedly dissatisfied with his role in Toronto.
TORONTO — Corey Conners won a trophy at the RBC Canadian Open for the first time of his career. But it's not the one he really wanted. Conners, from Listowel, Ont., fired an 8-under 62 in the final round of the Canadian Open on Sunday, finishing sixth on the leaderboard at 12-under par. He was awarded the Rivermead Cup as the lowest Canadian at the national men's championship as Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland won the title for a second time. During the awards ceremony Golf Canada CEO Laurence
TORONTO — Before Nick Taylor even got into the tee box at the Rink, fans were thumping the hockey boards that line the 16th hole with chants of "Nicky! Nicky! Nicky!" Taylor, from Abbotsford, B.C., was the low Canadian after three rounds at the RBC Canadian Open. Recognizing that he was closing in on second-round leader Wyndham Clark, fans at the featured hole gave Taylor a rousing ovation on Saturday afternoon. "It's wicked," said Taylor with a grin. "The ovation I got just coming onto the tee,
'S-HERTOGENBOSCH, Netherlands — Canada's Felix Auger-Aliassime is out of the Libema Open grass-court tennis tournament after being upset in the semifinals by Tim van Rijthoven of the Netherlands on Saturday. Van Rijthoven, ranked 196 places lower than world No. 9 Auger-Aliassime in the ATP rankings, denied the Canadian a chance to play for his second Tour win with a 6-3, 1-6, 7-6 (5) victory. The Dutch player broke Auger-Aliassime in the sixth game of the first set to take a 4-2 lead. He held se
Canada's sport minister Pascale St-Onge emphasized once again that the athlete voice is critical in changing the sports culture in this country. St-Onge announced a couple of safe-sport initiatives on Sunday, including the creation of an athlete advisory committee within Sport Canada to amplify athlete voices. The minister has also set a deadline of April 1, 2023 for national sport organizations (NSOs) to sign agreements to work with the new Office of the Integrity Commissioner (OSIC). St-Onge a
Justin Cuthbert pinpoints one commonality among Stanley Cup winning teams, which is the presence and importance of homegrown netminders.
Canadian Paralympic stars Aurélie Rivard and Shelby Newkirk swam to gold on the opening day of the Para Swimming World Championships on Sunday in Madeira, Portugal. Rivard, a 10-time Paralympic medallist, won the S10 women's 50-metre freestyle with a time of 27.65 seconds. The world record holder finished ahead of Colombia's Maria Paula Barrera (28.23) and Australia's Jasmine Greenwood (28.37). Rivard, 26, of Saint-Jean-sur-Richelieu, Que., won an impressive five medals, including a pair of gold
MADISON, Wis. — Canada defeated Slovakia 7-0 in quarterfinal play Friday at the under-18 women's world hockey championship. Seven different players scored for Canada and Sarah MacEachern had three assists at LeBahn Ice Arena. “I really liked our team’s energy," said Canadian assistant coach Vicky Sunohara. "They were excited to play." Madison Chantler scored 52 seconds into the game and McKenna van Gelder made it 2-0 midway through the period. Alyssa Regalado, Karel Prefontaine, Ava Murphy, Jord
OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Kinzie Hansen and Grace Lyons hit three-run homers, Jayda Coleman made two spectacular defensive plays and No. 1 seed Oklahoma defeated unseeded Texas 10-5 on Thursday night to win its second straight Women’s College World Series title. The Sooners (59-3) claimed the best-of-three series 2-0 after winning Game 1 16-1 on Wednesday. It was Oklahoma’s sixth overall championship and fifth in the past nine World Series. Jocelyn Alo, the two-time USA Softball Collegiate Player of
After nearly three years on hiatus, Brampton's Khalsa Cup has returned to give back to the community. The charity ball hockey tournament, which began seven years ago, invites players from across the Greater Toronto Area to arenas in Brampton. Since its inception, it's raised thousands of dollars for various charities. This year, all proceeds will go to Khalsa Aid Canada, the Canadian chapter of the international non-profit humanitarian organization. "The point here is bringing the community toge
TORONTO — Rory McIlroy just has to fill out the paperwork and then he'll be an honorary Canadian. The Northern Irishman fired an 8-under 62 to win his second RBC Canadian Open with a two-stroke victory over Tony Finau of the United States to finish at 19-under overall. McIlroy was beloved by Canadian fans all week, with fans chanting his name at all 72 holes. "If there was some honorary Canadian citizenship bestowed upon me I certainly wouldn't turn it down," said McIlroy with a laugh, the Canad
TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Steven Stamkos, at 32 and wrapping up his 14th season, is no longer one of the NHL’s most prolific scorers or even the second- or third-best player on his own team. The six-time All-Star and two-time “Rocket” Richard Trophy winner as the league’s leading goal scorer is the undisputed leader of the Tampa Bay Lightning, though, and one of the reasons the two-time defending Stanley Cup champions are four wins away from the first three-peat in 40 years. Game 1 of the Stanley Cup F
In an attempt to combat what Canada's sport minister has called a safe sport crisis in the country, federal Minister of Sport Pascale St-Onge announced Sunday morning a number of new measures to hold sport organizations across the country accountable, with the ultimate goal of protecting athletes from maltreatment and abuse. During the announcement in Montreal, St-Onge outlined a number of efforts to set up a framework that will make sport safer for all participants in Canada. Effective April 20
The head coach of the Charlottetown Islanders says he's proud of what his team accomplished this year despite a bittersweet ending to a "historic season." The Islanders made it to the QMJHL final for the first time in their 19-year history following a season that saw them win a 48 regular-season games, a team record. After dropping the first three games of the championship series against the Shawinigan Cataractes, the Islanders escaped elimination by routing their opponents 7-0 in Game 4. It was
When the Buffalo Sabres step onto the ice for the 2022-23 season, they’ll be wielding an exciting mix of youth and talent.