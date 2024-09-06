Adolis García's three-run home run (22)
Adolis García drives a three-run home run to right-center field, putting the Rangers ahead 3-0 in the 1st inning
Adolis García drives a three-run home run to right-center field, putting the Rangers ahead 3-0 in the 1st inning
San Marino, a country of 33,000 within northern Italy, won its first match in 20 years with a 1–0 victory over Liechtenstein.
The Kansas City Chiefs and tight end Noah Gray have reached agreement on a three-year contract extension worth $18 million.
Two American women are in the semifinals and could make their first Grand Slam final
Roger Goodell initially floated interest in an 18th game at the NFL Draft in April. Here's an inside look at Howell's response, which also informs his budding tenure as NFLPA executive director.
Head coach Mike Tomlin is "extremely comfortable" in the event that backup Justin Fields would need to start on Sunday.
Sterling abruptly retired in April after calling Yankees games since 1989.
Let's preview Week 1 from a betting perspective.
Henderson earned his place alongside Orioles royalty on Wednesday.
An unprecedented Super Bowl three-peat is there for the taking and maybe no NFL quarterback has proven better prepared to take it than Mahomes.
Graham Mertz suffered a concussion against Miami.
Texas heads to Michigan in the first top-10 matchup of the season.
Who will win MVP? What will the Super Bowl matchup and final score be? What will be the biggest surprise? Here are our NFL staff picks for all that and so much more.
Jake Mintz & Jordan Shusterman talk about the Yankees' closer problem with Clay Holmes, Shohei Ohtani returning to Anaheim, Ben Joyce throwing 105.5 and Justin Verlander’s quest for 300 career wins.
Harper briefly remained in the game but was replaced by a pinch-hitter for his next at-bat.
Clark is on pace for the most assists ever and the third-most 3-pointers ever.
Emery rushed 10 times for 61 yards in LSU's Week 1 loss to USC.
Jackson emerged as a surprise source of offense in Memphis during an injury-plagued 2023-24 Grizzlies season.
While the eyes of the nation are focused on the high-profile college football matchups this weekend, there are even more important battles unfolding off it.
Shohei Ohtani made his first appearance at Angel Stadium in a visiting uniform on Tuesday.
Caroline Fenton, Jason Fitz & Adam Breneman react to this early-season poll and chat about which teams are ranked too high, too low or just about right. Were the Michigan Wolverines' and Oregon Ducks' wins a bit too close for comfort?