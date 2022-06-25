Adolis García nabs Cruz at home
Adolis García delivers an amazing throw from right-center field to nail Nelson Cruz at home plate and keeps the game tied in the 4th inning
Adolis García delivers an amazing throw from right-center field to nail Nelson Cruz at home plate and keeps the game tied in the 4th inning
SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Paul Maurice’s journey toward becoming the new coach of the Florida Panthers included a fortuitous flick of the remote control, plus was aided by a college admissions department. He was watching games one night in January, a month or so after he stepped aside as coach of the Winnipeg Jets. He stumbled upon the Panthers and quickly told his wife that he was intrigued by their club. Fast forward a few weeks, and Maurice’s son got admitted to the University of Miami. It was ano
At just 15 years old, Canadian Summer McIntosh asserted herself as a swimming force on Wednesday at the aquatics world championships. In the first event of the day, the Toronto native won her first career world championship gold medal in the 200-metre butterfly. Later, in the last race on the schedule, she powered Canada to bronze in the women's 4x200m freestyle relay with an opening leg that would have been fast enough to win individual gold. McIntosh wasn't the only Canadian teen to make waves
ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Shohei Ohtani struck out a career-high 13 over eight dominant innings of two-hit ball, and the AL MVP also reached base three times in the Los Angeles Angels' 5-0 victory over the Kansas City Royals on Wednesday night. After giving up two singles to start the first, Ohtani (6-4) retired 16 straight Royals and 23 of the final 24 batters he faced. While matching the longest start of his major league career, he allowed just one baserunner over his final seven innings — on a w
VANCOUVER — Andrei Kuzmenko has chosen the Canucks. Vancouver general manager Patrik Allvin said Monday that Kuzmenko has committed to sign with the NHL team when free agency opens July 13. The Russian winger's agent, Dan Milstein, tweeted earlier Monday his client intends to sign with Vancouver, and Kuzmenko also posted a picture on Instagram of himself in a Canucks jersey. The 26-year-old Kuzmenko had 20 goals and 53 points in 45 games with SKA St. Petersburg of the Kontinental Hockey League i
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Gerrit Cole took a no-hit bid into the eighth inning, Aaron Hicks hit a tiebreaking triple in the ninth as Manuel Margot slammed into the right-field wall and the New York Yankees beat the Tampa Bay Rays 4-2 on Monday night for their 50th win. New York has won 17 of its last 19 games, and its 50-17 start is the best in the major leagues since the 2001 Seattle Mariners. The Yankees opened a 12-game lead over second-place Toronto and Tampa Bay dropped into fourth, 14 ga
Scottie Barnes feels "super blessed" to be a member of the Raptors.
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — New York Yankees ace Gerrit Cole lost his no-hit bid in the eighth inning when Tampa Bay's Isaac Paredes led off by grounding a clean single to center field. Paredes hit a slider that bounced off the pitcher's mound and into the outfield on Cole's 105th pitch Monday night at Tropicana Field. New York led 2-0. The 31-year-old right-hander had struck out 12 and walked three through seven innings. This was the second time this month that Cole started out with six hitless
The KPMG Women’s PGA Championship is doubling the size of its purse to $9 million, another boost to the women’s game that brings prize money for the five majors to nearly triple the amount from a decade ago. The purse for the LPGA Tour’s second-oldest major is now 300% higher than it was in 2014, the year before KPMG and the PGA of America partnered with the LPGA Tour to raise the prize money and the profile by taking it to fabled courses. The Women’s PGA Championship starts Thursday at Congress
The federal government has put Hockey Canada on notice. Minister of Sport Pascale St-Onge announced Wednesday the organization's access to public funds has been frozen, effective immediately, over its response to an alleged sexual assault and subsequent out-of-court settlement. The move comes after Hockey Canada president Scott Smith and outgoing CEO Tom Renney were grilled by MPs earlier this week during a Standing Committee on Canadian Heritage hearing. "We were all expecting answers to all th
Auston Matthews is your Ted Lindsay Award winner as the league's most valuable player, as voted on by his NHL peers.
MILWAUKEE (AP) — St. Louis manager Oliver Marmol believes the Cardinals' fortunes this season depend on the progress of their rookies. “Their ability to not rely on their talent but develop it is going to be the key for our success,” Marmol said. Consider rookie infielder Nolan Gorman’s two-homer performance in a 6-2 victory over the Milwaukee Brewers on Tuesday night a giant step forward. Gorman went 4 for 4 with a pair of solo shots and four RBIs as the Cardinals snapped Milwaukee's four-game
Raptors GM Bobby Webster discusses where they had Christian Koloko ranked on their big board, how long they have been following his basketball career and more.
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Gerrit Cole took a no-hit bid into the eighth inning, Aaron Hicks hit a tiebreaking triple in the ninth as Manuel Margot slammed into the right-field wall and injured a knee and the New York Yankees beat the Tampa Bay Rays 4-2 on Monday night for their 50th win. New York has won 17 of its last 19 games, and its 50-17 start is the best in the major leagues since the 2001 Seattle Mariners. Cole struck out 12 and walked three, allowing his only hit when Isaac Paredes sin
The federal government has put Hockey Canada on notice. Minister of Sport Pascale St-Onge announced Wednesday the organization's access to public funds has been frozen, effective immediately, over its response to an alleged sexual assault and subsequent out-of-court settlement. The move comes after Hockey Canada president Scott Smith and outgoing CEO Tom Renney were grilled by MPs earlier this week during a Standing Committee on Canadian Heritage hearing. "We were all expecting answers to all th
Valeri Nichushkin stood in front of a poster of Alex Ovechkin hoisting the Stanley Cup on the eve of his first trip to the final and remembered what it was like to witness that moment. “That was fun to watch when Ovi win it, especially when he celebrated,” he said. “I think that was one of the best things.” One thing better for Nichushkin would be hoisting hockey’s holy grail himself. “I hope so,” he said. “We’ll see.” Nichushkin and the Colorado Avalanche are two wins away from doing just that,
The world governing body of swimming's exclusion of transgender athletes is creating waves in Canada. FINA adopted Sunday a "gender inclusion policy" that went into effect Monday. Only swimmers who transition from male to female before age 12 are allowed to compete in women's events. FINA is also considering the establishment of an open competition category. FINA was the first major international sport federation to announce how it will address trans athletes in its sport following the Internati
TORONTO — Settling into his seat on the podium at the Toronto Raptors' pre-draft media availability Tuesday, general manager Bobby Webster couldn't help but open with a quip. "It's not like having the No. 4 pick is it?" he said with a smile. Unlike last year when the Raptors hit a home run by taking Scottie Barnes with their lottery pick, the buzz has been rather muted ahead of Thursday's NBA draft in Brooklyn. Toronto traded its first-round pick earlier this year and will have just one second-r
TORONTO — The Toronto Raptors believe they have filled a need by drafting Christian Koloko. The Raptors took Koloko 33rd overall on Thursday with Toronto's only pick in this year's NBA Draft. The seven-foot-one centre averaged 12.6 points, 7.3 rebounds, and 2.8 blocks per game for the University of Arizona last season. Raptors head coach Nick Nurse said he was intrigued by what the new addition might do for his defensive schemes. "Good shot blocker, really good defensive numbers, ranks really hi
The Polish player has decided to stay in Russia despite the invasion, and Poland, a stark ally of Ukraine, has told him he will not be allowed to play in the 2022 World Cup.
VANCOUVER — Vanni Sartini says his Vancouver Whitecaps are on the cusp of playing their biggest game so far this year. The 'Caps are set to host York United on Wednesday in the semifinal of the Canadian Championship. "We're not Real Madrid, that we win a trophy every year. So when there's the possibility to win something, that's the reason why it's so important," said Sartini, the team's head coach. "It’s the most important game of the year so far.” Vancouver is looking to make the final for the