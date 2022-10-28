Administrative Building Destroyed in Missile Attack on Mykolaiv

One civilian was injured and an administrative building was destroyed as Russia launched S-300 missiles at Mykolaiv in the early hours of Friday, October 28, according to Ukrainian officials.

Footage by the Ukrainian state broadcaster shows rubble strewn across the street and extensive damage to the Department of State Labour building.

A press officer for the Mykolaiv regional government, Dmytro Pletenchuk, said Russia launched a total of six missiles.

One bakery employee was injured, and there was damage to a commercial warehouse and a new multi-story building, he said. Credit: Suspilne Mykolaiv via Storyful

