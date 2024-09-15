Adley Rutschman's two-run home run (19)
Adley Rutschman cuts the Orioles' deficit to 3-2 with a two-run home run to right field in top of the 8th inning
Adley Rutschman cuts the Orioles' deficit to 3-2 with a two-run home run to right field in top of the 8th inning
Henderson earned his place alongside Orioles royalty on Wednesday.
Texas takes over the No. 1 spot in the AP Top 25 poll after the Longhorns' blowout of UTSA. Georgia drops to No. 2 after struggling to beat Kentucky.
The 49ers turned over on downs near the Minnesota end zone, giving Darnold a chance to extend the lead with a beautiful touchdown pass.
Levis just gave the ball away.
Cal was assessed two 15-yard penalties for objects on the field in its 31-10 win over San Diego State.
Just six players have better Heisman odds at BetMGM after Week 3.
The Gators trailed 33-7 in the second half of their 33-20 loss.
The Tigers were down 14-3 midway through the second quarter.
Caroline Fenton, Jason Fitz & Adam Breneman react to the biggest games from Week 3 including Georgia narrowly scraping by Kentucky to avoid an upset and Alabama running circles around Wisconsin.
Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Tyler Glasnow will miss the rest of the 2024 season with a sprained right elbow, according to manager Dave Roberts.
No. 1 Georgia struggled against a tough Kentucky defense, but got a 13–12 win over the Wildcats in Lexington.
Messi had not played for Inter Miami in over three months after injuring his ankle during the Copa América final.
Manning then rushed for a 67-yard TD on his third play.
Rising's right hand hit a cooler on the Baylor sideline.
The Texas Rangers flamethrower is officially back.
“It’s never easy to predict the price at auction of a piece without any comps to consider, but that’s also what makes it the ideal auction piece,” said Chris Ivy, director of sports collectibles at Heritage Auctions.
Christian McCaffrey will be out for the San Francisco 49ers' Week 2 game, and potentially longer.
Payton Thorne threw four interceptions in the Tigers' Week 2 loss to Cal.
Per Harbaugh, Wiggins — the Ravens' first-round pick — is fine, but will miss Sunday's game vs. the Raiders.
Rocker's slider already looks like an elite pitch.