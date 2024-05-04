Adley Rutschman's RBI double
Adley Rutschman hits an RBI double to right-center field, giving the Orioles a 1-0 lead in the top of the 7th inning
Pete Crow-Armstrong did what he could to avoid the tag, baffling announcers.
The Steelers have declined the fifth-year option on former Bears QB Justin Fields, which would've paid him $25.6 million in 2025.
Jack Nicklaus got the message loud and clear.
Andy Behrens has a fresh batch of priority adds to help give your fantasy team a boost, led by a player set to make his season debut.
With the 2024 NFL Draft more than a week passed, here is who experts believe had the three best and the three worst drafts.
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — The Buffalo Bills announced the signings of Canadian wide receiver Chase Claypool, defensive end Dawuane Smoot and linebacker Deion Jones to one-year contracts on Friday. In a continuing need to upgrade their receiving corps after trading star Stefon Diggs and losing Gabe Davis in free agency, Claypool has a chance to make an impact in a revamped group. The Bills have added Curtis Samuel, Mack Hollins, Quintez Cephus and used their top pick (33rd) on Florida State WR Ke
Epidemic of questionable calls continues as the Dallas Stars’ Game 5 win over Las Vegas is marred by the refs
There are 11 LIV players who won't try to qualify for the 2024 U.S. Open at Pinehurst.
NBA All-Star Anthony Edwards and his girlfriend Shannon first went public with their relationship in 2020
Jake Paul wants to clarify that it's Mike Tyson who wanted to elevate the stakes in their fight, not him.
Peter Oosterhuis, a former golf analyst CBS, Sky Sports and Golf Chahhel and two-time winner of the European Tour money title, died Thursday, a day short of his 76th birthday. No cause was given by the PGA Tour, which announced his passing. Oosterhuis retired from broadcasting in 2014 with early onset Alzheimer’s disease. During his …
TORONTO — William Nylander scored twice and Joseph Woll made 22 saves as the Toronto Maple Leafs downed the Boston Bruins 2-1 on Thursday to force Game 7 in their first-round series. Toronto has now won two straight — including Tuesday's 2-1 overtime victory in Game 5 — after falling behind their Original Six rival 3-1 to force a winner-take-all finale Saturday in Boston. Morgan Rielly had two assists. Jeremy Swayman stopped 24 shots for the Bruins, who also blew a 3-1 lead against the Florida P
Twenty horses will compete in the 150th Kentucky Derby in 2024. Here is the list of participants and their latest odds to win.
The three-time reigning world champion said ‘money is not going to be the differentiator’ when he considers his future.
Jon Jones explains why a matchup with fellow UFC champ Alex Pereira would be far more meaningful for his career than Tom Aspinall.
Oosterhuis passed away the day before his 76th birthday.
The NBA on TNT personality shared his thoughts while on Shannon Sharpe's podcast "Club Shay Shay"
MADRID — Montreal's Felix Auger-Aliassime has advanced to his first ATP Masters final, and he hasn't had to play all that much tennis to do it. Auger-Aliassime moved on to the final of the Madrid Open clay-court tournament Friday after semifinal opponent Jiri Lehecka of Czechia retired due to injury with their match tied 3-3 in the first set. Lehecka left court for treatment from a physio with what appeared to be back pain. He tried to continue playing, but withdrew three points later. “I feel r
ST. JOHN'S, N.L. — The classic "Hockey Night in Canada" theme song resounded through a St. John's, N.L., church Friday where friends, family and colleagues gathered to remember Bob Cole, the legendary sportscaster who brought some of the sport's most important games to living rooms across the country. Ron MacLean and former NHL goalie Glenn Healy, who both worked alongside Cole on "Hockey Night in Canada," were among the mourners assembled in St. Thomas' Anglican Church to pay tribute to Cole. "
James Harden scored just seven points during the Clippers' critical Game 5 playoff loss to the Dallas Mavericks on Wednesday, an unacceptable tally.