Adidas probes misconduct claims against Kanye West

STORY: Adidas is probing claims of inappropriate behavior by Kanye West.

The sportswear brand said on Thursday it launched the probe after receiving an anonymous letter making several allegations against the musician, who now goes by Ye.

Just last month, Adidas ended its partnership with the rapper and fashion designer, after Ye made antisemitic comments that the brand deemed “unacceptable, hateful and dangerous”.

They had a fashion collaboration branded Yeezy.

The investigation follows a report by Rolling Stone magazine published on Tuesday, which detailed multiple alleged incidents of inappropriate behavior by Ye toward staff and prospective employees.

Among them, playing pornography to Yeezy staff - including his own sex tape.

According to the magazine, former Yeezy and Adidas staff sent an anonymous letter to Adidas, claiming senior leaders at the company were aware of Ye's behavior, but "turned their moral compass off."

In a statement to Reuters, an Adidas spokesperson said:

“It is currently not clear whether the accusations made in an anonymous letter are true.”

“However, we take these allegations very seriously and have taken the decision to launch an independent investigation of the matter immediately to address the allegations.”

Ye could not immediately be reached for comment.