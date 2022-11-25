Adidas probes misconduct claims against Kanye West

STORY: Adidas is probing claims of inappropriate behavior by Kanye West.

The sportswear brand said on Thursday it launched the probe after receiving an anonymous letter making several allegations against the musician, who now goes by Ye.

Just last month, Adidas ended its partnership with the rapper and fashion designer, after Ye made antisemitic comments that the brand deemed “unacceptable, hateful and dangerous”.

They had a fashion collaboration branded Yeezy.

The investigation follows a report by Rolling Stone magazine published on Tuesday, which detailed multiple alleged incidents of inappropriate behavior by Ye toward staff and prospective employees.

Among them, playing pornography to Yeezy staff - including his own sex tape.

According to the magazine, former Yeezy and Adidas staff sent an anonymous letter to Adidas, claiming senior leaders at the company were aware of Ye's behavior, but "turned their moral compass off."

In a statement to Reuters, an Adidas spokesperson said:

“It is currently not clear whether the accusations made in an anonymous letter are true.”

“However, we take these allegations very seriously and have taken the decision to launch an independent investigation of the matter immediately to address the allegations.”

Ye could not immediately be reached for comment.

Latest Stories

  • Mahomes, Kelce connect for 3 TDs, Chiefs beat Chargers 30-27

    INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — Patrick Mahomes connected with Travis Kelce for their third touchdown of the game with 31 seconds remaining, and the Kansas City Chiefs rallied past the Los Angeles Chargers 30-27 on Sunday night to stay atop the AFC. Mahomes hit Kelce on a short crossing route that Kelce took to the end zone for a 17-yard touchdown, concluding a six-play, 75-yard drive that took just 1:15. The Chargers had pulled ahead 27-23 on Justin Herbert’s 6-yard touchdown pass to Joshua Palmer wit

  • 'Oopsie': Nick Nurse on final play vs. Hawks

    Head coach Nick Nurse discusses his son forgetting about the Raptors' 2019 parade, what happened on the final play in the overtime loss to the Hawks and the team's 3-point shooting.

  • Hall of Fame defenceman Borje Salming dead at 71 after battle with ALS

    TORONTO — Hall of Fame defenceman Borje Salming, who starred for the Toronto Maple Leafs over 16 NHL seasons, has died at 71 after a battle with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis. The Maple Leafs confirmed Salming's death in a statement. Team president Brendan Shanahan said Salming opened the door for Europeans in the NHL. Toronto signed Salming as a free agent before the 1973-74 season. The native of Kiruna, Sweden, went on to play 1,099 regular-season games with the Leafs, establishing team record

  • Lydia Ko wins LPGA finale for record $2 million payout

    NAPLES, Fla. (AP) — Lydia Ko never won more in one day than on Sunday in the CME Group Tour Championship, where she claimed the richest prize in women's golf at $2 million with a victory that allowed her to win LPGA player of the year. Ko outlasted Leona Maguire of Ireland in the final round, seizing control with a 7-foot birdie putt on the 16th hole and closing with 2-under 70 for a two-shot victory. Unflappable in a strong but occasional wind, Ko wiped away tears when she tapped in for par on

  • How many Maple Leafs will score 30 goals this season?

    John Tavares and William Nylander have already reached double digits and if Auston Matthews and Mitch Marner can repeat their scoring exploits from last season, the Maple Leafs could finish the campaign with four players over the 30-goal mark.&nbsp;

  • Devils' 13-game win streak halted in 2-1 loss to Maple Leafs

    NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — The New Jersey Devils’ franchise-record tying 13-game winning streak came to an ugly end, real ugly. Matt Murray made 34 saves and the Toronto Maple Leafs beat the Devils 2-1 Wednesday night in a game in which New Jersey had three goals disallowed. The final disallowed goal resulted in fans pelting the ice with debris, causing play to be stopped for more than five minutes. “Nobody feels good. I don’t feel good,” said Devils coach Lindy Ruff, whose team also hit two goalposts.

  • Vikings eager to work after being exposed by Cowboys

    MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The NFL this season is as competitive as ever, with all-time record rates of close games and comeback wins. Only a scant few teams are either out of contention or way ahead of the pack. That also means a collective increase in the amount of flaws across the league. The Minnesota Vikings had theirs dreadfully exposed and exacerbated in a 40-3 defeat by the Dallas Cowboys. “Sometimes these games are good to wake you up a bit and realize that you’ve got to bring it every single w

  • Taylor Heinicke's winning touch puts Commanders in playoff contention

    While defensive coaches are figuring out other midlevel NFL quarterbacks, Taylor Heinicke is 4-1 since taking the starting job in Washington, putting the Commanders in sight of the playoff picture.

  • Canada through to Davis Cup semifinals with 2-1 win over Germany

    MÁLAGA, Spain — Denis Shapovalov overcame a loss in the opening singles match and teamed with Vasek Pospisil in a deciding doubles victory as Canada advanced to the semifinals of the Davis Cup with a 2-1 win over Germany on Thursday. Shapovalov, of Richmond Hill, Ont., and Pospisil, of Vernon, B.C., looked out of their depth in the first set against doubles specialists Kevin Krawietz and Tim Puetz before turning the tables and posting a 2-6, 6-3, 6-3 win. Shapovalov iced the tie when his return

  • Adams' 35-yard TD in OT powers Raiders past Broncos 22-16

    DENVER (AP) — Derek Carr hit a wide-open Davante Adams with a 35-yard touchdown pass on the third play of overtime, powering the Las Vegas Raiders to a 22-16 win over the Denver Broncos on Sunday. The Raiders (3-7) never led in regulation but sent the game into OT when Daniel Carlson kicked a 25-yard field goal with 16 seconds left after a crucial blunder by Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson. The Broncos (3-7) were clinging to a 16-13 lead at the 2-minute warning but Wilson rolled right on thir

  • Irving rejoins Nets, seeks to keep focus on basketball

    NEW YORK (AP) — Kyrie Irving apologized Sunday morning to anyone who felt threatened or hurt when he posted a link to a documentary with antisemitic material, clearing the way to finally play again for the Brooklyn Nets. Once he did, Irving tried to keep the focus on basketball. Deeper conversations, such as about the demonstrators outside the arena or a possible appeal of his suspension without pay, would be left for another day. “I’m just here to focus on the game,” Irving said after scoring 1

  • Is 1000-game Evgeni Malkin underrated?

    Evgeni Malkin scored in his 1000th NHL game as the Penguins topped the Chicago Blackhawks but is the Russian underrated in the pantheon of hockey greats?

  • Josh Jacobs key to opening up short-handed Raiders offense

    HENDERSON, Nev. (AP) — The Las Vegas Raiders had their best stretch this season when running back Josh Jacobs put much of the offensive load on his shoulders. He did it again Sunday at Denver, and there is little coincidence the Raiders ended their three-game losing streak by beating the Broncos 22-16 in overtime. Because Jacobs was so effective in rushing for 109 yards and catching three passes for 51 more, that helped open up a Raiders passing game that was limited with tight end Darren Waller

  • Gauthier, Shesterkin lead Rangers to 2-1 win over Sharks

    SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Julien Gauthier broke a scoreless tie late in the third period and the New York Rangers beat the San Jose Sharks 2-1 Saturday night. Adam Fox also scored and Igor Shesterkin had 21 saves to help the Rangers win for the third time in five games (3-1-1). “Obviously it was an important goal today,” Gauthier said. “It was nice to get it going. ... We’re building some good chemistry and it was just nice to get rewarded.” Logan Couture scored for San Jose with 17 seconds left t

  • History repeating on Canadian men's downhill ski team

    LAKE LOUISE, Alta. — Canadians climbing the men's downhill racing ladder as a group and challenging European domination is a familiar script. Canada is coming off a season in which three men reached the World Cup podium for the first time in their careers, and James Crawford earned an Olympic medal. The team's culture has parallels with the recent "Canadian Cowboys" era, as well as last century's "Crazy Canucks", in that fierce internal competition drives their performance, and breakthrough resu

  • Kelce scores 3 touchdowns, Chiefs rally past Chargers 30-27

    INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — Patrick Mahomes connected with Travis Kelce for their third touchdown of the game with 31 seconds remaining, and the Kansas City Chiefs rallied past the Los Angeles Chargers 30-27 on Sunday night to stay atop the AFC. Mahomes hit Kelce on a short crossing route that Kelce took to the end zone for a 17-yard touchdown, concluding a six-play, 75-yard drive that took just 1:15. The Chargers had pulled ahead 27-23 on Justin Herbert’s 6-yard touchdown pass to Joshua Palmer wit

  • Boucher well aware of Koloko's rookie treatment from refs

    On the latest episode of "Hustle Play with Chris Boucher", Boucher details his advice to Christian Koloko on dealing with an unfriendly whistle from officials. The full episode can be watched on our YouTube channel or listened to on the Hustle Play podcast feed.

  • Steelers defense coming up short against quality opponents

    PITTSBURGH (AP) — Mike Tomlin chooses his words carefully and intentionally. There's a reason over the summer that he used “dominant” to describe what he expected out of the Pittsburgh Steelers defense in 2022. It was equal parts challenge and choice. With elite players at all three levels in their prime — from defensive end Cam Heyward to outside linebacker T.J. Watt to safety Minkah Fitzpatrick — Pittsburgh began the season with every expectation that 2021, when the unit finished dead last in

  • Chiefs could have Smith-Schuster back from injury for Rams

    KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Chiefs could have wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster back for this weekend's game against the Los Angeles Rams after he returned to practice Wednesday for the first time since landing in the concussion protocol two weeks ago. Chiefs coach Andy Reid said that Smith-Schuster would need to get through a workout to officially clear the protocol, but signs point toward him being available Sunday. And that would be a major boost for a Chiefs offense missing wide receiver Mec

  • Morrissey caps two-goal effort with OT winner to lead Jets to 4-3 win over Hurricanes

    WINNIPEG — Josh Morrissey scored once in regulation and added the winner 2:10 into overtime to lift the Winnipeg Jets to a 4-3 victory over the Carolina Hurricanes on Monday. The Jets were ahead 3-0 when the Hurricanes scored three goals in the final 4:48 of the third period, two after pulling goalie Pyotr Kochetkov for the extra attacker with 5:33 remaining. Pierre-Luc Dubois had a goal and two assists and Michael Eyssimont, with his first NHL goal, also scored for the Jets (11-5-1), who are 7-