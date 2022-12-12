Adele Speaks on Therapy and Divorce During Las Vegas Residency

Adele received cheers from her Las Vegas crowd after opening up about therapy and divorce during her residency performance at Caesars Palace on Friday, December 9.

Video recorded by Francisco Leos-Santoyo shows the superstar talk candidly about her 2021 divorce. Leos-Santoyo said Adele had just performed her 2011 hit song Someone Like You.

“I have been highly emotional during that song and then I tend to cry, but this week I am not going to cry. I am going to stay strong,” Adele says.

“I have started having therapy again, I went a few years not having it and before when I was having my divorce I was basically having like five therapy sessions a day.”

Adele is currently performing her first concert residency at Caesars Palace, which is planned to continue until March next year. Credit: Francisco Leos-Santoyo via Storyful