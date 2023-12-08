Adele Makes Speech While Accepting Award at The Hollywood Reporter’s Annual Women in Entertainment Gala
The English singer made the personal revelation during The Hollywood Reporter's annual Women in Entertainment Gala in Los Angeles on Thursday
The English singer made the personal revelation during The Hollywood Reporter's annual Women in Entertainment Gala in Los Angeles on Thursday
The movie icon offered a closeup into her experience with the substance on “Watch What Happens Live.”
Taylor Swift has been named Time's 2023 Person of the Year. She told the magazine how Kenny Chesney helped her career as a teenager.
The media mogul dazzled on the red carpet at 'The Color Purple' world premiere in Los Angeles on Wednesday
Selena Gomez broke her silence on Benny Blanco dating rumors, signaling on celebrity news fan account PopFaction’s Instagram that she is taken.
Taylor Swift says she had to move to a foreign country and was afraid to get on phone calls after Kim Kardashian released her call with Kanye West.
In a resurfaced April 2022 interview, the star alleges he got into a fight with the series' creator
Kim Kardashian, Cardi B and Kendall Jenner have all reportedly lost Instagram followers after their...
Casey Wilson is not mincing words when it comes to her former co-star Tim Allen. In the latest episode of her Bitch Sesh podcast, the Happy Endings alum refers to her time acting opposite Allen as the “single worst experience” she’s ever had with another actor. “Tim Allen was such a bitch,” she exclaims, recalling …
The pop superstar was spotted leaving the afterparty for the 'Poor Things' premiere on Wednesday night
Mr Justice Nicklin has ruled that the case must go to trial
Pippa Middleton embraced the festive season in a stunning green dress as she stepped out in London for the British Heart Foundation's Heart Hero Awards on Wednesday evening. See her look here…
Ah, so there is some justice in the world.
The son of reigning Prince Hans-Adam and dad of three was seventh in the line of succession
Who needs New Year's Eve outfit ideas when you have the blueprint right here?
Paris Hilton took more than a minute to diaper her newborn son.
Kate Middleton and King Charles failed to address recent race allegations at a joint appearance at Buckingham Palace this week.
Matt Rogers appeared on the 'Behind the Table' podcast and said he stopped watching the show for a while due to 'anxiety' he felt over the prior table dynamic.
The two, along with Beckham's wife Nicola Peltz Beckham, were a stylish trio as they celebrated their friendship anniversary at the star-studded event
"I am the last person he should ask for advice."
Boy George has made another naughty dig at his so-called arch nemesis Madonna on Lorraine on Thursday amid their ongoing fallout in the music industry.