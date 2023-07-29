Adelaide Zoo Celebrates International Tiger Day With Enrichment Treats

Adelaide Zoo in South Australia marked International Tiger Day on July 29 by providing some fun for Sumatran tigers with a hunt for hidden meat-filled treats.

The zoo said parents Delilah and Kembali and their three 7-month-old cubs were involved in the festivities.

“The cubs are very curious and enrichment is important for our tigers to use natural behaviours that they would display in the wild, such as using their sense of smell to find the meat,” said senior zookeeper Arliah Hayward.

The zoo said that with only 400 Sumatran tigers left in the wild, the cubs “play an important role in conservation of this critically endangered species.” Credit: Adelaide Zoo via Storyful

