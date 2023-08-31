New service addressing school threats in Martin County
A new service recently launched in Martin County is addressing school threats, which allows parents to call and get information.
A new service recently launched in Martin County is addressing school threats, which allows parents to call and get information.
James Burrows said this "Friends" actor left David Schwimmer with "no one to bounce off."
Film fans are making same prediction after seeing ‘Harry Potter’ star’s ripped physique
Speaking to fellow actor Jodie Turner-Smith for Elle magazine’s style awards, Florence Pugh railed against the backlash she often gets for exposing skin either in movies or on the red carpet. It was over one year ago when Pugh seemed to break the internet by wearing a see-through dress at a Valentino couture show in …
The Duke of Sussex's Netflix documentary, Heart of Invictus, sees Prince Harry reveal insight into the creation of The Invictus Games and opening up about his own mental health journey…
Detail is revealed in third episode of new Disney+ series
"It was like 'click' — that was it. I understand this character now," said Whedon, who contributed to the 1994 action flick's screenplay
All this after-dark-fashion during broad daylight.
When it comes to promoting the new season of Celebrity Jeopardy!, ABC is most definitely not burying the lede. Ten days after the network rather quietly announced that Ken Jennings would take over as host of the game show’s primetime spinoff, replacing Mayim Bialik, ABC unveiled the Season 2 key art — and the GOAT …
Coronation Street star Alan Halsall has revealed Tyrone will be left devastated in upcoming scenes after his mum Cassie suffers a drugs relapse.
"Someone's on damage control.”
Paris Jackson said that Michael Jackson didn't like celebrating his birthday after being criticized for not posting about it on social media.
Megan Fox, Curtis "50 Cent" Jackson and Andy Garcia join the fourth entry in the 'Expendables' franchise, in theaters Sept. 22
Court will eventually be back in session for The Lincoln Lawyer: Netflix has renewed the David E. Kelley legal drama for Season 3, the streamer announced Wednesday. The 10-episode third season will be based on the fifth book in Michael Connelly’s The Lincoln Lawyer series titled The Gods of Guilt. Manuel Garcia-Rulfo will return as …
The A-list actress has been hitting up Europe’s chicest spots in some incredible outfits, donning coveted crochet pieces, multiple flowy backless dresses and a bikini we can't get enough of - read more
The Celebrant told Insider that the couple decided together on the sign — and, yes, the groom, Jack, found it hilarious as well.
Plus: EW has the exclusive first cast photo featuring cohosts Whoopi Goldberg, Joy Behar, Sunny Hostin, Sara Haines, Ana Navarro, and Alyssa Farah Griffin.
She spilled the tea on her Tea Talks podcast.
That's one way to start the week right.
Coronation Street star Sue Cleaver has revealed that she was recently rushed to hospital and ended up in intensive care.
The "ET Canada" host says her love story reminds her of the "K-I-S-S-I-N-G" children's nursery rhyme.