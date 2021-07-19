Addressing and overcoming racism in sports
Sports columnist Morgan Campbell and professor Christine O’Bonsawin discuss the ongoing problem of racism in sports, how athletes can overcome it and what could address it.
At the 149th Open Championship, Collin Morikawa kept Jordan Spieth at bay to win his second major of his young career.
Gabriel Landeskog, Vladimir Tarasenko and Carey Price lead a list of intriguing players exposed to the Seattle Kraken ahead this week's expansion draft.
Mets pitcher Taijuan Walker swatted a ball he thought was foul out of play, which led to three Pirates runs on a wild error on Sunday.
Jordan Spieth finished second in the Open Championship, but it's hard not to wonder what would have happened if he'd drained some easy putts.
A Yankees fan threw a ball at Alex Verdugo in the outfield on Saturday night, which prompted Alex Cora to pull his team from the game briefly.
The Falcons are scheduled to report to training camp next week.
Lionel Messi's photo with the Copa America trophy earned more than 20 million likes.
In the chaos after a shooting outside the ballpark, players packed fans into the dugout 'like sardines."
The American tennis sensation announced the news on social media.
McCann, 25, had 14 goals and 18 assists in 43 regular-season games for Pittsburgh last season.
The Toronto Blue Jays have been given the green light to return to Rogers Centre, much to the excitement of Charlie Montoyo and the players.
Nashville revamped its roster some more Saturday, trading defenseman Ryan Ellis to the Philadelphia Flyers for defenseman Philippe Myers and forward Nolan Patrick.
Miro Heiskanen signed a $67.6 million, eight-year contract with the Dallas Stars on Saturday, a monster deal that puts him among the highest-paid defensemen in the NHL.
NEW YORK — Gleyber Torres and Rougned Odor homered to back another strong start from Jameson Taillon as the depleted New York Yankees beat the Boston Red Sox 9-1 on Sunday night. Playing without All-Star slugger Aaron Judge and five of his teammates who also tested positive for COVID-19 recently, the Yankees won their second straight against rival Boston after dropping the first seven meetings this year. New York won two of three in a series originally set for four games before Thursday's schedu
LAS VEGAS — Two days after being added to the Olympic team, Keldon Johnson keyed a huge third-quarter run to help the U.S. beat Spain. Damian Lillard scored 19 points and Johnson added 15 in an 83-76 victory Sunday night in the final pre-Olympic game for both teams before they head to Tokyo. Johnson had been one of the young players training against the Americans, and had appeared in two exhibition games. The San Antonio forward/guard was added to the Olympic squad Friday after Bradley Beal test
After dropping back-to-back games to open exhibition play, Team USA has now won two straight headed into Tokyo.
KANSAS CITY — U.S. coach Gregg Berhalter summed up his team's game as an amazing start followed by "a lot of suffering." But the pain was all Canada's when the final whistle blew Sunday, beaten 1-0 by their North American rival after conceding a goal 20 seconds in its final preliminary-round game at the Gold Cup. The Canadian men found their way back into the game after Shaq Moore's opening goal but were unable to breach the U.S. defence despite having the edge in play as the match wore on. Cana
WASHINGTON — Alcides Escobar homered in the eighth inning and hit a winning single in the ninth Sunday as the Washington Nationals wrapped up a disturbing weekend with an 8-7 win over the San Diego Padres. A day after the game was suspended in the sixth inning because of a shooting outside Nationals Park, the Padres completed a 10-4 victory. Washington then came back to end a six-game losing streak. Tres Barrera singled off Mark Melancon (2-2) with one out in the ninth and, after failing on a bu
A look at what's happening around the majors on Monday: ___ HIS TURN Major league home run leader Shohei Ohtani is set to pitch for the Angels in his first outing since tossing a perfect first inning in the All-Star Game. The two-way star hit his 34th home run Sunday in a 7-4 loss to Seattle. Ohtani (4-1, 3.49 ERA) is scheduled to start when Los Angeles begins a six-game road trip in Oakland. NO DERBY DOWNER Some players have declined to participate in the All-Star Home Run Derby over the years
LAS VEGAS — The U.S. women's Olympic team was in unfamiliar territory having dropped two exhibition games in a row for the first time in a decade. The Americans rebounded with a strong effort to beat Nigeria 93-62 on Sunday in the final pre-Olympic exhibition tune-up for both teams. “It feels good,” U.S. coach Dawn Staley said. “To come out and play the way we did on both sides of the basketball. We shared it, got our bigs the ball. We made a concerted effort to do that. ”I think everyone in the