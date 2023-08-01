How to address quarterbacks in your fantasy draft | Yahoo Fantasy Football Show

Yahoo Sports' Matt Harmon and Dalton Del Don go back and forth on their ideal strategies for drafting quarterbacks in fantasy football drafts this season. Drafters can choose to either go after a top tier target like Jalen Hurts or Patrick Mahomes, wait until the middle rounds for a high-ceiling player like Justin Fields or bide their time and pick up a sleeper with upside like Jared Goff or Russell Wilson. Subscribe to the Yahoo Fantasy Football Show wherever you get podcasts.

MATT HARMON: So when you think, like, themes of the season, Dalton, what are a few that come to your mind?

DALTON DEL DON: So, structurally, I would say the theme is how you address the quarterback position is an interesting one, because I think all three are viable. If you take a Hurts in the second round, I think it's totally, totally acceptable in these terms. There are quarterbacks who run like crazy and then there's a tier that does not.

I also think mid rounds, if you can get Fields, that's actually my ideal strategy. But also, if you want to shoo the quarterback position like old school, you don't play in superflex, I think it's totally fine. We'll talk about Geno Smith here in a second Brock Purdy right now is ECR's QB25.

I mean, I'm sure that's going to raise now with this news. But quarterback, to me, you need to know what you want, kind of what your plan is at the quarterback position-- certainly in superflex, that adds a ton more strategy. And I love that even more. But I think these are real viable strategies-- you can go quarterback round two, quarterback in the middle rounds, or just completely wait and then be the old strategy of the last to draft your first quarterback but the first to draft your backup, and kind of load up on a couple or two or three there.

So I mean, everyone knows, yes, draft receivers early, go crazy. Running backs looked for a while there like, oh, maybe there's going to be some running backs that aren't the typical dead zone available in the two to three rounds. But now, with all these question marks, and these contracts, and the injuries, it's probably going to go down to, once again, attack receivers early and the tight end position-- boy, I'm over that. And I'm waiting on that as well. So that's my general thoughts.

MATT HARMON: Coming into this draft season, my thought was, OK, I am 100%, like, a Hurts in the second, third round-- one of those early quarterbacks. Because I have enjoyed the last few years-- like, I feel like all of my good teams last year had Josh Allen or Jalen Hurts.

And then that was it. Like, all of my good teams had those guys. And I'm willing to pay the sticker price to do it this year. I'm willing to put myself out there and just assure I get one of those guys. For sure if you take in one of those early guys, I also don't want to wait on my receiver room a ton. I love the way Andy put it in our mock draft recap that it gets late early at receiver. I want to make sure my receiver core has at least, like, two guys I feel like are alpha receivers on good offenses.

I also want to have at least one anchor running back. That's a little tough to pull off if I'm also assuring that I want one of those early quarterbacks. So the fact that you said maybe it is still OK to wait. Maybe it is the mid round guys, like a Justin Fields type-- that is making me think twice about what I want out of the quarterback position this year.

DALTON DEL DON: Yeah. I mean, Jared Goff threw for 4,500 yards, 29 touchdowns last year and he's not even a top 15 QB. If you'd started him just at home, you were getting top five numbers. Our guy Sam Howell-- there's so many sleepers. I mean, what if Stafford is healthy and their defense is just an abomination? I mean, he'll throw 30 plus touchdowns. Russell Wilson in that environment with, suddenly, the worst coaching situation to top three coaching situations.

So Anthony Richardson, his ECR right now is crazy low-- 18th? I mean, look at his rushing ability. I mean, if he just stays healthy, his floor is a top 12 fantasy QB, even as raw as he is as a passer. So that said, I'm all for it-- going and grabbing Hurts in round two with the upside there, getting all the goal line carries. But yeah, I really think there are two-- I mean, there are multiple viable strategies to attack the QB position in fantasy this year.

MATT HARMON: I do think that's probably the biggest table setting big picture thought for the year is, how do you approach quarterback? And then how does that cause you to approach the other positions?