Additional Evacuations Ordered as Wildfire Grows in Siskiyou County, California

An evacuation order was issued for Siskiyou County residents after a wildfire at California’s Shasta Trinity National Forest grew to about 1,446 acres on Monday, June 28.

The Skiskiyou County Sheriff ordered additional evacuations on Monday afternoon as increased fire activity prompted road closures.

This footage shared by Julie Kelly, who said it was taken on the southbound Interstate 5 highway, shows plumes of smoke filling up the sky. Credit: Julie Kelly via Storyful