Adbert Alzolay hurls 7 strikeouts

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Adbert Alzolay deals seven strikeouts, surrenders six hits and allows two earned runs to cross the dish over 6 2/3 innings vs. the White Sox

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories