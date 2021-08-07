Adbert Alzolay hurls 7 strikeouts
Adbert Alzolay deals seven strikeouts, surrenders six hits and allows two earned runs to cross the dish over 6 2/3 innings vs. the White Sox
The NBA increased the maximum fine for tampering to $10 million in 2019.
Canada has claimed 23 medals at the 2020 Olympics, the most for the country at a non-boycotted Games.
George Springer has been the best hitter in baseball since the all-star break and is displaying a level of dominance few hitters are capable of.
Kevin Durant heard all the doubters who thought this U.S. team was going to crash and burn. He's not sorry to disappoint them.
Ezekiel Elliott was also sued in 2020 after his dogs allegedly attacked a person.
Laurent Duvernay-Tardif said helping COVID-19 patients in 2020 made him rethink his priorities.
Cole Hocker broke an Olympic record in Saturday's 1,500-meter final. So did five other runners who finished ahead of him.
German coach Kim Raisner urged her rider to "really hit" her horse when it wouldn't jump in competition on Friday, and even punched the horse herself.
The country that brought baseball back to the Olympics was rewarded with its first-ever gold medal.
Gong Lijiao's reward for dominating her sport? Answering this reporter's ridiculous questions.
Some riders believed their horses may have been spooked by an incredibly realistic statue of a sumo wrestler.
Amidst the tales of glory, controversy always looms large at the Olympics, and Tokyo 2020 was no exception.
Omar Vizquel managed the Barons for two seasons, but was dismissed after an incident in the clubhouse.
TORONTO — A patient Blue Jays lineup found a way to outlast a solid pitching performance from Canadian Nick Pivetta in the opening game of their doubleheader against the Boston Red Sox on Saturday. With Pivetta of Victoria, B.C. out of the game after six outstanding innings, Toronto second baseman Marcus Semien smashed a first-pitch 95 mph fastball from reliever Matt Barnes (5-3) over the right-field wall for a 1-0 win in the seven-inning game. It was Semien's 26th homer of the year and first ca
NEW YORK (AP) — DJ LeMahieu and Kyle Higashioka made savvy baserunning moves, turning a double-play grounder into the go-ahead run, and the New York Yankees beat the Seattle Mariners 5-4 Saturday for their fifth straight win. Aaron Judge and Rougned Odor homered and the Yankees capitalized on a three-base error by right fielder Mitch Haniger to win for the 10th time in 12 games. New York erased a 4-1 deficit by scoring four times in the sixth inning. The Yankees have won the first three in a fou
CANTON, Ohio (AP) — The Latest on the Pro Football Hall of Fame inductions on Saturday: ___ The owner of the Atlanta Falcons is using the induction of former NFL Commissioner Paul Tagliabue to the Pro Football Hall of Fame to sponsor a fellowship for a recent college graduate from a Historically Black College and University. Blank, who has a foundation in his name, has gifted the endowment for two years in Tagliabue's honor through the James Harris-Doug Williams Fellowship. Honorees work at the
This is an excerpt from The Buzzer, which is CBC Sports' daily email newsletter. Stay up to speed on what's happening at the Tokyo Olympics by subscribing here. Canada won its record 23rd medal last night. Laurence Vincent Lapointe, who already had an individual silver under her belt, teamed with Katie Vincent to take bronze in the women's doubles canoe event. Canada has now won more medals at Tokyo 2020 than at any other summertime Olympics except for the boycotted 1984 Games in Los Angeles. As
A look at what's happening around the majors on Sunday: NOT EXTRA SPECIAL Mookie Betts, Max Muncy and the World Series champion Dodgers have been hitting on almost all cylinders this season. Except when it comes to extra innings, that is. Los Angeles lost its 11th straight game in extras Friday night, falling to the Angels 4-3 at Dodger Stadium. The major league record for consecutive extra-inning losses in a season is 12 by the expansion Montreal Expos in 1969. Overall, the Dodgers are 1-12 in
Bianca Andreescu doesn't feel like the same person who hoisted a trophy in front of hometown fans nearly two years ago — or the same tennis player. The 21-year-old from Mississauga, Ont., is trying to put her 2019 performance behind her as she prepares to defend her National Bank Open title in Montreal next week. “It’s a whole other ball game. But on the court, I feel like I’m the same person because I am fearless, I feel confident," Andreescu told reporters on a video call Saturday. She admitte
ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — There was finally some excitement at the Denver Broncos' training camp — and it had nothing to do with the drudging quarterback clash between Teddy Bridgewater and Drew Lock. Pass rusher Bradley Chubb and left tackle Garett Bolles got into a fight during a team drill midway through practice Saturday and kept chirping at each other afterward. Keeping them apart to keep the confrontation from reigniting were teammates, assistants and even head coach Vic Fangio and general m