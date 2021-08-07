Adbert Alzolay hurls 7 strikeouts

CBC

Canada won its record 23rd medal last night. Laurence Vincent Lapointe, who already had an individual silver under her belt, teamed with Katie Vincent to take bronze in the women's doubles canoe event. Canada has now won more medals at Tokyo 2020 than at any other summertime Olympics except for the boycotted 1984 Games in Los Angeles. As