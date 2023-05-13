All Adams County trails and dozens of roads closed due to flooding, damage
Crews will have to wait for flood waters to recede to determine exactly how badly trails and roads were damaged, then emergency repairs can begin.
Crews will have to wait for flood waters to recede to determine exactly how badly trails and roads were damaged, then emergency repairs can begin.
White sharks get their name from the color of their underbelly, experts say.
They were born and raised in captivity, but as they slowly slithered away from their handlers and disappeared into gopher holes in the Kisatchie National Forest, the group of Louisiana pine snakes appeared to be right at home. The five pine snakes bred at the Memphis Zoo in Tennessee were released into the Kisatchie in early May as part of an ongoing conservation effort involving zoos in Memphis, New Orleans and two Texas cities, Fort Worth and Lufkin. This year, more than 100 pine snakes — a species the federal government lists as threatened — will be released into the central Louisiana forest.
The mountainous creature was first documented in 1967 but wasn’t identified until now.
“In case you were looking for a sign to lock your car doors — this is it,” Colorado officials said.
Extraordinary photographs have captured the moment a whale flew scarily close to a boat full of whale watchers, as it greeted them with a spectacular wave of its tale.
Companies are poised to start charging recycling fees for non-alcoholic beverages in Ontario following an earlier threat from the province's environment minister to block the charges. What's not clear is whether consumers will see those fees tacked on at the checkout or buried within the price of the soft drinks, bottled water and juice boxes they buy. Ontario is shifting toward making the companies that produce consumer goods responsible for the cost of recovering or recycling their waste mater
Here’s why the small creatures play an important role.
The Aurora Borealis could stretch down over much of Canada and the northern United States on Thursday night.
You wouldn’t get a cat to save the tigers, or keep chickens to help save the birds, so why are so many people taking up beekeeping in a bid to save the bees?
The shark's spooky white eyes and egg pouch set it apart from nearly all other shark species, scientists say.
(Bloomberg) -- A network of ditches dug in the Middle Ages has allowed farmers in the hillside hamlet of Letur in southern Spain to grow olive trees, tomatoes and onions in one of Europe’s most arid regions for centuries. Now the punishing drought that’s spreading across the continent is threatening even this ancient oasis.Most Read from BloombergTwitter Taps NBC Ad Chief to Take Over as CEO From MuskFlorida’s Money Man Threatens to Cut Ties With Bank of America, Wells FargoFake Billionaire Hedg
“It felt like I was living in a National Geographic moment,” the photographer said.
OTTAWA — The first draft of a new national disaster risk assessment report warns that a major earthquake in British Columbia or parts of Ontario and Quebec could swiftly become the most costly natural disaster Canada has seen. The national risk profile published Thursday morning is the government's first attempt to identify the biggest threats Canada faces from natural disasters and to find ways to limit the possible damage. "It's kind of like driving down the highway, and this is our attempt to
Alberta officials and fire crews are preparing for a shift to hot, dry conditions that will challenge the province's firefighting efforts this weekend. There are currently 74 active wildfires burning in the province, including 20 that are out of control. After a brief reprieve from scorching temperatures, the forecast is calling for intense heat in the northern and central parts of the province that are already ravaged by wildfires. "While the recent rain and cooler weather in parts of Alberta h
Prolonged drought in southern Kenya has led the giant mammals to encroach on farms to find food.
Questions regarding animal welfare are swirling yet again in the wake of death of two mammals at Marineland.
PORT COQUITLAM, B.C. — A coyote has attacked a two-year-old child in the Metro Vancouver community of Port Coquitlam, resulting in the toddler being sent to hospital with minor injuries. The B.C. Conservation Officer Service says on Twitter that the attack happened Wednesday after 8 p.m. at Lions Park near the town centre. The service says Coquitlam RCMP officers killed a coyote near the attack scene, and a search of the park did not turn up other animals. It says on Twitter the coyote ate "non-
74 wildfires are burning in Alberta, with 20 considered out of control, a fire information officer said early Friday.
The controversial plan has a goal of reducing Idaho’s wolf population by 62%.
Authorities in western Colorado used a drone to survey the Colorado River area on Wednesday, May 10, as flooding due to excessive rain threatened parts of the state.Footage posted by the Grand Valley Fire Protection District shows the drone fly over Parachute Creek – a 14.7-mile-long tributary of the Colorado River – on Wednesday afternoon, capturing views of sandbags lining parts of the creekOn Thursday, the National Weather Service said a snow advisory was in effect for high-elevated areas and rain was possible for the region on Thursday. Credit: Grand Valley Fire Protection District via Storyful