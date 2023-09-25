Adams County preparing first youth homeless shelter to open in the next month or two

CBC

Samantha Seymour still remembers that first night in her new tiny home at 12 Neighbours. She had come from living at a shelter, and was given a pumpkin as a housewarming gift. "I put it on my front step. I was like, 'Is it going to get stolen?' That was my first thought. 'Do I leave it outside?' I left it outside. I woke up the next morning, and the pumpkin was still there." It will be one year this October since Seymour first put that pumpkin on her porch. She's one of several previously homele