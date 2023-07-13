Adam Thielen ready to challenge for American Century Championship title

The Carolina Panthers wide receiver spoke to Yahoo Sports’ Woody Wommack about this weekend’s tournament in Lake Tahoe.

WOODY WOMMACK: Woody Wommack joined by Adam Thielen of the Carolina Panthers. Adam, you're here on behalf of the American Century Championship in Lake Tahoe. Boy, it looks beautiful behind you. Wish I was there.

Last year, you were fourth in this event. I know you're trying to come for the crown this year. How confident do you feel about your chances?

ADAM THIELEN: Oh, I don't know about confidence. It's a little bit different game than playing football. So for me, it's just trying to go out here and play my best.

You know, you get out here and you say you want to just go have fun. But as competitors, you get out here, and you get really competitive. So for me, it's just try to focus, get prepared here in the next couple of days, and then see what I can do.

WOODY WOMMACK: Yeah, of course, we saw Mahomes and Kelce play in the match. You ever thought about doing something like on that big of a stage and going head-to-head with somebody else in another sport?

ADAM THIELEN: Absolutely, yeah. I'd love to. Definitely, golf is my passion, especially a way to compete in the off season, to be able to kind of get those competitive juices flowing when you're not in season. So would love to do something like that. And, you know, I'm trying to work my game so I can be as good as possible.

WOODY WOMMACK: Who would be on your list, like who you want-- do you want to call somebody out right now and throw down the gauntlet?

ADAM THIELEN: I mean, well, I'm a big-- like I like the matches where it's like one pro golfer and then one athlete. But I think it'd be good to go against Steph, just because we usually have a pretty good battle out here in the American Century. But it'd be fun to have him partner up with a pro, I'll partner up with a pro, and then we'll have a good match.

WOODY WOMMACK: Who would be your dream pro partner then on the PGA Tour?

ADAM THIELEN: Oh, man, I'd probably say Rickie Fowler. Been a big fan of his for a long time, and he's been playing well, which is fun to see. So I'd love to pair with Rickie.