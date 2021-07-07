Adam Silver addresses Rachel Nichols-Maria Taylor controversy at ESPN
The NBA commissioner addressed the reports of tension between the two reporters at one of the league’s top partners.
The Toronto Blue Jays have added another intriguing arm to their bullpen, but it cost them Rowdy Tellez.
Sportsnet's Ron MacLean refused to ask NHL commissioner Gary Bettman a question about the Chicago Blackhawks' sexual assault allegations and is taking heat for it.
Giannis could be back in action Tuesday night.
Even without the usual cast of characters present, there are plenty of intriguing storylines heading into the NBA Finals.
Malika Andrews will take over as ESPN's sideline reporter during the NBA Finals.
A series of calls made to 911 provided further details into the tragic death of Columbus Blue Jackets goaltender Matiss Kivlenieks.
Josh Anderson's first season with the Montreal Canadiens has been turbulent and erratic, but in many ways serves as a mirror of his team's season more broadly.
Montreal police say they arrested four people and issued 36 tickets following the Montreal Canadiens' win in Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Final.
At least one of the medics has already said yes.
It's (almost) all about the women today at the Wimbledon quarterfinals.
If the Phoenix Suns win the NBA Finals in four games, one bettor at BetMGM will cash in with nearly $100,000.
Matiss Kivlenieks, a 24-year-old goaltender for the Columbus Blue Jackets, died on Sunday night after a tragic fireworks accident in Michigan.
Montreal's lineup changes loomed large in a Game 4 overtime victory to extend the Stanley Cup Final and send the series back to Tampa.
We recently crossed the midway part of the 2021 season. Fred Zinkie examines some of the biggest fantasy developments and what we should expect going forward.
Brady and Mickelson are significant underdogs but that's not stopping bettors.
Roger Federer has opened up about being away from his family at Wimbledon. Find out what he had to say.
MONTREAL — Dominique Ducharme could only smile. In a roller-coaster season where his underdog Canadiens — left for dead time and again — have risen off the mat like a wobbly, bloodied, grinning prize fighter, they were set to board a plane and travel into the path of a hurricane with an eye on extending Montreal's magical playoff run. And less than 12 hours after staving off elimination in Game 4 of the Stanley Cup final against the powerhouse, defending champion Tampa Bay Lightning, they couldn
The documentary will come out just one week before the Olympics kick off in Tokyo.
HOUSTON (AP) — Yordan Álvarez hit two homer and drove in five runs, José Altuve drove in the go-ahead run with a single, and the Houston Astros rallied to beat the Oakland Athletics 9-6 on Tuesday night for their fifth straight win. Álvarez, who was activated off the paternity list on Monday, hit a two-run homer to center in the first and had a three-run blast to left in the fifth, tying the game at 6-all and ending the night for Oakland starter Chris Bassitt. It was the second multi-homer game
PHOENIX (AP) — Chris Paul delivered an NBA Finals debut that was well worth his lengthy wait. A few more games like it and the Suns might finally bring the championship to Phoenix. Paul had 32 points and nine assists, Devin Booker scored 27 points and the Suns beat the returning Giannis Antetokounmpo and his Milwaukee Bucks 118-105 on Tuesday night in Game 1. Paul scored 16 points during a sensational third quarter that had Phoenix fans who waited 28 years to see the NBA Finals again screaming i