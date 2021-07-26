Adam Peaty's nan describes her tears after gold medal swim
Families of Olympic athletes are unable to share the magic moments in Tokyo, but they're doing all they can to cheer them on from home. Swimmer Adam Peaty's nan Mavis was the unexpected star of the Rio Games when he won his first ever gold medal earning her the title "Olympic Nan". Today, Mavis described that she was so nervous she closed her eyes when her Grandson's race started and cried when he was announced as the winner.