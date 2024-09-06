Adam Oller fans six
Adam Oller allows four runs and strikes out six batters across 5 1/3 innings in his start against the Phillies
Adam Oller allows four runs and strikes out six batters across 5 1/3 innings in his start against the Phillies
The Phillies hope to build some momentum after finishing the season 5-1 against the Dodgers. Meanwhile, the NL West leaders are in a tighter race than expected.
The Kansas City Chiefs and tight end Noah Gray have reached agreement on a three-year contract extension worth $18 million.
A bullet entered Pearsall's chest and exited his back, but missed his vital organs.
Dan Devine is joined by James Herbert from CBS Sports to talk about the 6 teams that they are most curious about heading into the 2024-25 NBA season.
An unprecedented Super Bowl three-peat is there for the taking and maybe no NFL quarterback has proven better prepared to take it than Mahomes.
Head coach Mike Tomlin is "extremely comfortable" in the event that backup Justin Fields would need to start on Sunday.
Babudar was sentenced hours before the Chiefs kick off the NFL season against the Baltimore Ravens.
Let's preview Week 1 from a betting perspective.
Harper briefly remained in the game but was replaced by a pinch-hitter for his next at-bat.
Morgan helped lead the U.S. to an Olympic gold medal and two World Cup titles.
One day after hitting three homers, Schwarber tied Alfonso Soriano's record.
Henderson earned his place alongside Orioles royalty on Wednesday.
Imanaga added another sensational effort to his remarkable rookie campaign.
Who will win MVP? What will the Super Bowl matchup and final score be? What will be the biggest surprise? Here are our NFL staff picks for all that and so much more.
Clark is on pace for the most assists ever and the third-most 3-pointers ever.
Emery rushed 10 times for 61 yards in LSU's Week 1 loss to USC.
Jason Fitz is joined by Jori Epstein and Frank Schwab to take a deeper dive into some more nuanced conversation around NFL teams in a segment called "Two Things Can Be True."
Warren’s journey from the children’s cancer ward to the 110,000-seat Big House is the kind of inspiring story that makes college sports so special.
While the eyes of the nation are focused on the high-profile college football matchups this weekend, there are even more important battles unfolding off it.
Caroline Fenton, Jason Fitz & Adam Breneman react to this early-season poll and chat about which teams are ranked too high, too low or just about right. Were the Michigan Wolverines' and Oregon Ducks' wins a bit too close for comfort?