Adam Harrison, Son of Pawn Stars' Rick Harrison, Cause of Death Confirmed

WFTS-Tampa

Muscular Dystrophy robbed Barbara Hoppe of the ability to walk 40 years ago. That’s how long she’s been using a wheelchair. The 80-year-old said her Maltipoo pup Angel helps her cope with the disease. Hoppe’s husband Billy purchased Angel from Petland Largo in January 2023 after their last Maltipoo, Tinkerbell, died at the age of 17. Hours after the couple brought Angel home, they realized she was in trouble. Angel could not stand, eat or drink. The next day Billy rushed her to Petland’s Veterinarian, Indian Rocks Beach Animal Hospital.