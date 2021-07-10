Adam Frazier's RBI single
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
Adam Frazier dunks a single into right field to bring home a run as the Pirates tie the game at 2-2 in 5th inning
Adam Frazier dunks a single into right field to bring home a run as the Pirates tie the game at 2-2 in 5th inning
Nikita Kucherov capitalized on his instantly-famous press conference, signing a deal with Bud Light.
Denis Shapovalov's run at Wimbledon has ended, with the Canadian losing in straight sets to top-seed Novak Djokovic.
It's been a tough couple days for Brendan Gallagher.
A civil lawsuit has been filed against Toronto Raptors head coach Nick Nurse by former agent Warren LeGarie for breach of contract.
Nine years ago, the Raptors pursued Steve Nash but ended up signing Kyle Lowry, now regarded as the franchise's greatest ever player.
George Springer went out of his way to make a young fan's day.
Many fans baselessly speculated Andrei Vasilevskiy wore an oversized chest protector, after he stood close to the camera when shaking hands with Carey Price.
Taylor's contract at ESPN is set to expire before a potential Game 7 of the NBA Finals.
The parallels between the 2021 Phoenix Suns and 2019 Toronto Raptors are striking.
Even at 72, coach Gregg Popovich wasn't afraid to sprint with the rest of his coaching staff.
Despite Holiday and Tucker having different defensive assignments, the Suns remained one pick away from getting the matchup they wanted.
The fan was escorted off the tee box by security, but not before he grabbed the club and walked across the tee box like he was going to take a practice swing.
Andrew came just short of the 200 IM world record at the Olympic trials.
Some members of the Tampa Bay Lightning seemed to indicate this was their last stand. Here's why that might not be true.
While diverse representation has made progress over the past year or so, the latest incident with Rachel Nichols shows there is still a ways to go.
NFL training camps open at the end of July and Larry Fitzgerald is still unsure whether he wants to play in 2021.
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Dodgers ace Clayton Kershaw got an MRI on his sore left elbow that showed inflammation but no structural damage, according to Los Angeles manager Dave Roberts. Roberts said Friday that Kershaw is scheduled to play catch Saturday and will then use next week's All-Star break to rest. “It was soreness,” Roberts said. “He’s never had soreness in his elbow, so we wanted to check all the boxes and make sure there’s nothing else to it. Fortunately, there wasn’t.” Kershaw hasn't pitch
Terrence Ross' car was stolen from a dealership in Orlando last month and totaled.
Robot umps make mistakes too, apparently.
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Canada's prospects for the Gold Cup took a hit Friday with news that star fullback Alphonso Davies will miss the tournament with an ankle injury. There was no immediate word on the extent of the injury suffered two days ago in training. Canada Soccer said the 20-year-old flew to Germany on Friday for further medical assessment at Bayern Munich. Canada opens play Sunday at the CONCACAF championship against Martinique, so it still has time to name a replacement for the 16-team t