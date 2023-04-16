AD with an alley oop vs the Memphis Grizzlies

The Canadian Press

MIAMI (AP) — Max Strus' heel caught the attention of the NBA replay center with the Miami Heat facing elimination — again. Strus had a corner 3-pointer taken off the scoreboard following a review by league officials Friday night in Miami's win-or-else game against the Chicago Bulls, after it was determined that the back of his foot touched the sideline before he took the shot. It was eerily reminiscent of a play where Strus made a corner 3 in Game 7 of last year's Eastern Conference finals again