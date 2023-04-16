AD with an alley oop vs the Memphis Grizzlies

The Chicago team was reportedly notified by the NBA that threats were made against the 9-year-old after she went viral for screaming during free throws.
Some people were extremely mad about Diar DeRozan's attempts to help her father.
MIAMI (AP) — Max Strus' heel caught the attention of the NBA replay center with the Miami Heat facing elimination — again. Strus had a corner 3-pointer taken off the scoreboard following a review by league officials Friday night in Miami's win-or-else game against the Chicago Bulls, after it was determined that the back of his foot touched the sideline before he took the shot. It was eerily reminiscent of a play where Strus made a corner 3 in Game 7 of last year's Eastern Conference finals again
The Philadelphia 76ers shot 21-of-43 three-pointers including seven from James Harden who also had 13 assists in the Game 1 win.
The NBA's first-round playoff schedules are set, with those series tipping off either Saturday or Sunday.
Here's how NBA Twitter reacted to the final day of the play-in tournament.
SEATTLE (AP) — Prosecutors in Washington state charged former NBA star Shawn Kemp on Friday with first-degree assault in a parking lot shooting last month over a stolen cell phone, saying that in a text message just before the shooting, Kemp wrote, “I’m about to shoot this (expletive).” Kemp was arrested after the shooting outside the Tacoma Mall on March 8. No one was injured, and Kemp’s lawyers have insisted he returned fire in self defense after tracking and trying to retrieve a cell phone th
The Warriors All-Star is playing his first games in over two months.
The coaches for the Kings and Warriors had plenty to say before the start of Game 1.
LeBron James, Ja Morant and Anthony Davis headline the Lakers-Grizzlies playoff series, but other players will have key roles. Here's what NBA scouts say.
Spoiler alert: The beam is lit.
LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers are back in the NBA postseason, and the league's all-time leading scorer couldn't be more ready. James and the Lakers missed last year's playoffs, and Phoenix bounced the then-defending champs in just six games in 2021. Asked about facing the second-seeded Memphis Grizzlies in the first-round of the Western Conference playoffs, James started ticking off the roster, calling two-time All-Star guard Ja Morant: “obviously the head of the snake.”
METAIRIE, La. (AP) — Pelicans basketball operations chief David Griffin expressed confidence Friday in team personnel responsible for managing player health after star forward Zion Williamson missed 48 or more games for the third time in his four NBA seasons. “We’ve got incredibly good people doing it,” Griffin asserted when asked how high his confidence remained in the team training and medical staff. “We’ve got to do a better job of translating those things to availability.” The Pelicans' seas
Malik Monk in Game 1 against the Warriors gave the Kings the same thing he’s given them all season: bravado and aggression.
The Western Conference’s third-seeded Sacramento Kings and sixth-seeded Golden State Warriors meet in the first round of the 2023 NBA playoffs. The two franchises have never met before in the postseason.
The MVP finalists are the same trio as last year. Will there be a different result?
CLEVELAND (AP) — Jalen Brunson shook off foul trouble and scored 21 of his 27 in the second half, Julius Randle returned from an ankle injury to add 19 and the New York Knicks welcomed Cleveland back to the NBA playoffs by holding off the Cavaliers 101-97 on Saturday night in Game 1. Brunson was limited to nine minutes in the first half, but hit several big shots down the stretch as the Knicks turned back Cleveland’s late rally led by Donovan Mitchell. Mitchell finished with 38 for the Cavs, who
Kyle Lowry (Miami Heat) with a 3-pointer vs the Chicago Bulls, 04/14/2023
The Heat enters these NBA playoffs in a position they haven’t occupied in 20 previous postseason appearances this century: as an eighth seed.
Sacramento Kings players De'Aaron Fox, Malik Monk address the media after their playoffs Game 1 victory against the Golden State Warriors at home.