Acuña throws out Alonso

The Canadian Press

TORONTO — Youth was served in the opening race at the Canadian Olympic swim trials on Monday. A resurgent veteran later capped the evening in style. Summer McIntosh, who edged Rio Olympic star Penny Oleksiak in the 200-metre freestyle final a day earlier, picked up where she left off in the women's 800-metre freestyle. The 14-year-old Toronto swimmer started strong and didn't let up in a dominant performance at the Pan Am Sports Centre. Her time of eight minutes 29.49 seconds was almost four sec