Acuña Jr.'s record-breaking steal
Ronald Acuña Jr. swipes his 73rd base of the season to set the Braves' single-season franchise record in the modern era
Rodón let his emotions get the best of him during a miserable start.
TORONTO — The Toronto Blue Jays moved closer to securing a playoff berth Friday night with an 11-4 victory over the Tampa Bay Rays at Rogers Centre. Alejandro Kirk, Brandon Belt and Matt Chapman homered for the Blue Jays, who outhit the Rays 16-7. Bo Bichette had four hits and Vladimir Guerrero Jr. chipped in with three as Toronto (89-71) won for the ninth time in 13 games. Yandy Diaz was a bright spot for the Rays (97-63), who have already secured the first wild-card berth and No. 4 seed in the
The Royals made an unusual bit of Major League Baseball history when the first 10 batters reached base safely.
TORONTO — It's time to put the champagne on ice at Rogers Centre. The Toronto Blue Jays are on the cusp of locking up a playoff berth. The Blue Jays can clinch a playoff berth if they beat the visiting Tampa Bay Rays tonight and the Seattle Mariners lose to the Texas Rangers. Toronto shut out the New York Yankees 6-0 on Thursday to remain in sole possession of the second American League wild-card spot. Toronto is one game ahead of the Houston Astros, who hold the third wild-card spot. The Blue J
TORONTO (AP) — The Toronto Blue Jays remained on the brink of a playoff spot after they lost 7-5 to Taylor Walls and the Tampa Bay Rays in 10 innings. Toronto (89-72) still had a couple more ways to get into the playoffs on Saturday. A loss for Seattle against Texas would secure a wild card for the Blue Jays. Losses for the Mariners and Astros, who were set to play at Arizona, would guarantee Toronto the second of three AL wild cards and set up a best-of-three postseason series at Tampa Bay. Wal
Pictures emerged of McIlroy shouting and angrily pointing his finger at someone outside the clubhouse before being pulled away by Lowry.
Blue Jays starter Chris Bassitt scratched off one of the items on his bucket list on Thursday.
NEW YORK (AP) — Major League Baseball will experiment with an 18-second pitch clock with runners on base at the Arizona Fall League, which starts Monday. The pitch clock was instituted in the major leagues this season at 15 seconds with no runners and 20 with runners. The rule was outlined in a call Friday night among the commissioner's office, farm directors and AFL staff. The timer will reset immediately after a timeout rather than when a hitter approaches the batter's box. In addition, umpire
Koepka accused the Spaniard of displaying immature behaviour and pouting at the Ryder Cup.
McIlroy was annoyed that Patrick Cantlay’s caddie Joe LaCava initially refused to move from his eyeline on the 18th green.
PITTSBURGH (AP) — The Miami Marlins are in no mood to go back to New York, or talk about New York for that matter. The surprise playoff contenders arrived in Pittsburgh for a three-game series with the Pittsburgh Pirates around 6 a.m. after their game against the Mets on Thursday night was suspended with two outs in the top of the ninth inning with Miami up 2-1. The teams sat through a rain delay of over three hours before the game was suspended at 12:58 a.m. At one point during the delay first-
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — The San Francisco Giants fired manager Gabe Kapler on Friday, the first managerial change of 2023 with three days left in the season and the club eliminated from the playoffs. San Francisco is 78-81 going into a season-ending series against the NL West champion Los Angeles Dodgers. The 48-year-old Kapler had a 295-248 record over four seasons guiding the Giants, but his only year with a winning record was 2021, when San Francisco won a franchise-record 107 games and the NL W
Nick Sanchez and Matt Crafton threw punches after a late wreck blew up the Craftsman Truck Series race. NASCAR could announce disciplinary action in coming days.
J.D. Martinez becomes the fourth Dodgers player to eclipse 100 RBIs this season — a franchise first — in a 14-5 blowout loss to the Colorado Rockies.
Shaquille O'Neal is approximately 350 pounds. Zhang Weili, who fights in the UFC at 115 pounds, picked him right up off the ground.
TORONTO — Chris Bassitt never told Toronto Blue Jays manager John Schneider or pitching coach Pete Walker what his personal goal was for the year. But when they sent him back out to the mound for the eighth inning on Thursday, Bassitt knew they also wanted him to reach 200 innings in a season for the first time in his career. Bassitt struck out Yankees slugger Aaron Judge for the final out of his 7 2/3 inning performance as the Blue Jays routed New York 6-0 on Thursday as Toronto took a step tow
Saturday's Ryder Cup matches ended with an enraged Rory McIlroy and a newly inspired American squad.
Fantasy football analyst Sal Vetri reveals the tips he thinks could ensure victory in Week 4.