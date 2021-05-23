Acuña Jr.'s 15th HR | FastCast
Ronald Acuña Jr. hits his MLB-leading 15th home run, plus Garret Cooper walks it off for the Marlins in this edition of FastCast
Ronald Acuña Jr. hits his MLB-leading 15th home run, plus Garret Cooper walks it off for the Marlins in this edition of FastCast
Auston Matthews scored the go-ahead goal and added two assists as the Toronto Maple Leafs defeated the Montreal Canadiens 5-1 on Saturday night to even their first-round playoff series 1-1.
Recapping the action from every NBA playoff game Saturday.
The defending Stanley Cup champions are unhappy with the officiating after Nikita Kucherov left Game 4 after being slashed by Anthony Duclair.
Ilya Sorokin stopped 29 shots, Oliver Wahlstrom and Ryan Pulock each had a goal and an assist and the New York Islanders beat the Pittsburgh Penguins 4-1 in Game 4.
The man's not lacking in confidence.
Marc-Andre Fleury made 35 saves for his 16th career postseason shutout, Nicolas Roy scored twice and the Vegas Golden Knights beat Minnesota 4-0 in Game 4.
Alex Killorn scored a pair of second-period goals and the Tampa Bay Lightning rebounded from its first postseason loss to rout the Florida Panthers 6-2 and take a commanding 3-1 lead.
The accident basically left McLemore's truck hovering over a road partition.
Phil Mickelson didn't want a drone in his way during the PGA Championship.
"I like the dirt now."
Moving Day was good to Jordan Spieth. But did his leaderboard charge come too late to claim the Career Grand Slam?
LeBron James attended an event before the Lakers' game against the Warriors.
Canada's Denis Shapovalov lost to Casper Ruud of Norway in Saturday's final of the Geneva Open.
The road to the NHL's final four starts this weekend with Washington and Boston kicking things off.
With the Premier League and Serie A winding down, four games could dictate next year's Champions League races.
Get news, analysis, memes and more delivered to your inbox the morning after every Raptors game.
BELGRADE, Serbia (AP) — Several people have been injured and more than 100 Red Star Belgrade fans were arrested after violent clashes during boisterous celebrations of the club’s Serbian national league soccer title. The fans first set off fireworks from the bridges and banks of the Sava River in downtown Belgrade on Saturday evening and then went on a rampage through a Belgrade district where several popular restaurants are located. Customers ran in panic or locked themselves inside the restaurants as fans demolished chairs and tables, broke windows and clashed with restaurant security guards who the Red Star fans claimed are supporters of the rival Partizan Belgrade club. Serbia’s Interior Minister Aleksandar Vulin told the national RTS television station that about 130 mostly Red Star fans were arrested and that several people were injured during the riots. “This will no longer be tolerated,” Vulin said. “This scum that shamed our city, Red Star and its celebration deserves to be sharply punished.” The celebration by thousands of Red Star fans was announced in advance and was tolerated by authorities despite a ban on large gatherings because of the coronavirus pandemic. Serbia has a history of tolerating hooliganism that often resulted in violence and outbursts of nationalism. With the return of nationalists to power in Serbia nine years ago, far-right soccer supporters were often seen at pro-government rallies, acting as security while promoting a nationalist political agenda. In exchange, analysts say, the hooligans have been allowed to pursue their illegal business activities. Several members of a radical Partizan fan group have been arrested since February and accused of murder, kidnapping and drug trafficking in what officials say is a major crackdown against crime. The Associated Press
LOS ANGELES (AP) — It took three quarters before Luka Doncic finally went quiet. The damage was already done, although his teammates kept the pressure on in the fourth. Doncic scored 31 points and the Mavericks outshot the NBA’s leading team from 3-point range, beating the Los Angeles Clippers 113-103 on Saturday in Game 1 of the first-round playoff series. Doncic was held to one point in the fourth on a free throw. “We won the game,” he said. “That's all that matters for me.” Tim Hardaway Jr. added 21 points and Dorian Finney-Smith had 18 for the Mavs, who led most of the game. Doncic and Hardaway Jr. made five 3-pointers each, and Finney-Smith had four to help Dallas shoot 47% from long-range. “I just know they're going to send two guys at Luka. You’ve just got to be ready to shoot,” Finney-Smith said. The Clippers gave up 68 points to four other players besides Doncic, including 14 to 7-foot-3 Kristaps Porzingis. “We're a strength-in-numbers operation,” Mavs coach Rick Carlisle said. “Luka is a great player and KP is a great player, but as a team we know that everybody has got to be ready and pull their weight when called upon.” Kawhi Leonard had 26 points and 10 rebounds for the Clippers, and Paul George added 23 points. But they were a combined 3 of 14 on 3-pointers. As a team, the Clippers were 11 for 40 after leading the NBA at 41% during the regular season. Marcus Morris missed all six of his attempts. “Our spirits are still high and we believe in ourselves,” Leonard said. “Nothing good comes easy.” Game 2 is Tuesday night at Staples Center. “I plan on this team bouncing back,” George said. The Clippers didn’t make more than three 3-pointers in a quarter until the fourth, when they hit four. Dallas controlled the closing minutes, ending the game on an 18-5 run. The Clippers were limited to two baskets — both by George — over that stretch. “We had a lot of bad plays, a lot of breakdowns, but when we were dialed in we had a great stretch where we took over the game," George said. “That’s just got to be us all 48 minutes.” The Clippers tied it at 60 early in the third on Patrick Beverley's 3-pointer before the Mavs scored eight in a row to go up 68-60. Leonard drew the Clippers within two on a steal and one-handed jam that left Maxi Kleber sliding across the baseline on his rear. But Finney-Smith scored on George's turnover and Doncic hit a 3, keeping the Mavs ahead 86-80 to end the third. Trailing by 10, the Clippers outscored the Mavs 26-13 over the end of the first and start of the second quarter to take their first lead. Rajon Rondo capped the spurt with back-to-back 3-pointers. Beverley made consecutive baskets that put the Clippers ahead by four, but Dallas answered in a hurry. The Mavs ran off 11 straight points — including three 3-pointers by Doncic and Hardaway — to lead 60-55 going into halftime. The Mavs came out charging, hitting six of their first nine shots and soon leading by 12 points. The Clippers had defenders in their faces as they missed nine of their first 11 attempts, with George tossing up airballs in both quarters. TIP-INS Mavericks: Kleber had six points and nine rebounds after missing six of his last eight regular-season games with a sore right Achilles. ... Both Rick Carlisle and Tyronn Lue coached without masks on, something the league approved earlier in the day. Clippers: Cardboard cutouts were added to make the lower bowl appear full of fans, although attendance continues to be limited by pandemic rules. FACES IN THE CROWD Hardaway enjoyed seeing fans, even opposing ones, in the stands. About 6,100 were on hand in a building that typically holds 18,000. “Seeing people sitting courtside felt good,” he said. “That atmosphere, that presence of fans in the arena, watching, making sure the opposing team isn’t making free throws, doing everything to distract you. It levels up your awareness.” ___ More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports Beth Harris, The Associated Press
Taylor stamped himself as one of the greatest fighters in the world.
Canadian international Lindsay Agnew has been sidelined by a broken foot. The 26-year-old, who joined the North Carolina Courage last June, made the announcement on social media in advance of North Carolina's 2-1 home opener loss to the Orlando Pride on Saturday. Agnew, who can play fullback, wingback and forward, said she suffered the injury in training this week. "I am very heartbroken about this unexpected curveball and the timing of it," she wrote. "But I'm thankful for my family, friends and teammates for their support through the process. "I'll do everything I can to be back on the field as soon as possible." Agnew has 15 caps for Canada, most recently appearing at the SheBelieves Cup in February. Canadian keepers shine However, one Canadian who did see action during the Orlando-North Carolina game was veteran goalkeeper Erin McLeod. The 38-year-old native of St. Albert, Alta., was making her first regular-season appearance for the Pride. After Sydney Leroux put Orlando up 1-0 in the 36th minute, McLeod made two crucial saves to keep her side ahead. The first came early in the second, as McLeod parried a blistering shot from North Carolina's Jessica McDonald. After the striker had been fed a dangerous through ball into the area, McLeod jumped into the air, her right hand getting just enough on McDonald's shot to slap it over the bar. The second was even more harrowing as McLeod fumbled a save. With the ball trickling toward goal, McLeod – on her back – managed to extend a hand to once again deny McDonald. Erin McLeod comes up clutch for Orlando: Fifteen minutes later, Alex Morgan doubled the Pride's lead. But, with minutes to go, McDonald finally managed to spoil McLeod's shutout, evading her defenders to get off a shot from inside the six-yard box to make it 2-1. Red Stars, Gotham split spoils In later action, the Chicago Red Stars and Gotham FC battled to a nil-nil draw. It was a much-needed point for Chicago, who endured a 5-0 thrashing at the hands of Christine Sinclair and the Portland Thorns in their season-opener last week. Gotham FC's Kailen Sheridan preserves clean sheet against Red Stars: While Chicago managed 13 shots, five on target, they were unable to beat Canada's Kailen Sheridan, who recorded her second clean sheet of the campaign, having also shut out The Houston Dash last week. The Whitby Ont., native came up clutch in the 28th minute, diving to the right; arm at full stretch to deny Kealia Watt a sure, highlight goal. As for Gotham, they squandered the two best chances of the match with both Carli Lloyd and Canada's Evelyne Viens hitting the crossbar. While Lloyd's chance came off of a shot, Viens rattled the bar with a header from near point-blank range, which then bounced dangerously back into play before being cleared to safety by a frantic Red Star defence.