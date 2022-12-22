What actually happens when people don't pay their taxes?
The Joint Committee on Taxation released a supplemental report on Donald Trump's tax situation from 2015 through 2020, revealing that the former president did not pay one single dollar in federal income tax during his final year in office (for which we know his income was at least the regular annual presidential salary of $200,000, set by Congress in 1969). Failing to pay his taxes has caused quite a bit of legal trouble for Trump, so what would happen to you if you stopped paying your taxes?