Dove Cameron just released her latest single, “Remember Me,” featuring BIA via Columbia Records/Disruptor Records. Dove's sonic soundscape takes a dark turn as she coo's about how she wants to be remembered over a strong bassline and shiny synths. Produced by the Futuristics, Dove's new song follows songs by Camila Cabello, Halsey and Bebe Rexha that have all come from the multi-platinum duo.

