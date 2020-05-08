Activists Gather in Hong Kong Mall Following Legislative Council Scuffles

Protesters gathered in Hong Kong on May 8 following fights earlier in the day in the Legislative Council over who should preside that saw opposition lawmakers forcibly removed from the meeting.

Protesters gathered at a number of locations, including the Pacific Place mall, where this video was recorded. The demonstrators at the mall chanted pro-democracy slogans for around an hour, according to reports.

RTHK said there were no attempts made to stop the protest, but loudspeakers reminded those gathering to adhere to social distancing guidelines.

Earlier in the day, fights broke out at the Hong Kong Legislative Council over who should preside over the committee. Rival legislators made a dash for the podium seat after pro-Beijing DAB party leader and incumbent House Committee chairwoman Starry Lee claimed it an hour before the meeting was due to start.

Several opposition lawmakers were removed from the meeting, including one on a stretcher. Credit: SocREC via Storyful