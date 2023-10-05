Activist Will Keeps hosts book launch party for new memoir

The Daily Beast

Toby Melville/ReutersRoyalist is The Daily Beast’s newsletter for all things royal and Royal Family. Subscribe here to get it in your inbox every Sunday.Prince Andrew has defeated his brother the king’s efforts to evict him from his vast Windsor home, Royal Lodge.Despite the king’s deep unease, the wildly unpopular Andrew will continue to live in regal splendor at the crenellated, 30-room mansion. The former home of the famously extravagant queen mother is so huge that his ex-wife, Sarah Ferguso