active shooter training
active shooter training
Fred Couples, the United States Ryder Cup vice-captain, has branded Rory McIlroy the “disrespectful” one in his furious bust-up with two of the American caddies during last weekend’s contest.
Early into the 2023-24 minor hockey season, many players and their parents are getting adjusted to a new policy from Hockey Canada. This season, all minor hockey players are being encouraged to wear the base layer they wear under their equipment to the arena. If they don't do that, they will have to change into their base layer inside a closed washroom stall at the rink.The new policy is trying to promote inclusion and to respect the privacy of all participants on a team. It is now the responsib
Toronto manager John Schneider made a bold move to pull Jose Berrios early in Game 2 and it immediately backfired.
Just three days after the 44th Ryder Cup in Rome ended in a heavy defeat for the Americans, there have been further claims of tensions behind the scenes between players in the United States locker room.
Lip readers are analyzing Taylor Swift and Blake Lively's conversation at the Chiefs game—here's what Taylor said!
The Princess of Wales didn't let her injured hand keep her from giving the game her all
Verstappen can clinch his third successive title at the Qatar Grand Prix this weekend.
LPGA star Lexi Thompson will become the seventh woman to play in a PGA Tour event after receiving a sponsor invitation.
An investigation is under way to determine the cause of a huge fire which broke out on Thursday afternoon Marco Simone Golf and Country Club, the venue for last week’s Ryder Cup.
Need to dig deep in Week 5? Fantasy analyst Scott Pianowski has you covered with his sleeper picks for the slate.
The McLaren driver is thriving in 2023, but the top step of the podium remains elusive.
Prince William paid a low-key visit to Aston Villa during their Europa League match, and he was left delighted following a win during a closely-fought match
NEW YORK (AP) — Billy Eppler quit as New York Mets general manager Thursday, and a person familiar with the probe said he is under investigation by Major League Baseball. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to discuss the investigation. The person did not disclose the nature of the probe, but the New York Post was first to report Thursday that Eppler is being investigated by MLB for improper use of the injured list. His surprising r
Fans have gotten an up close look at the future of the Maple Leafs this preseason, plus other musing as Maple Leafs camp nears its conclusion.
AM Racing announced Thursday that Hailie Deegan will join the team with a multiyear agreement in the NASCAR Xfinity Series beginning in 2024. The deal was unveiled at the NASCAR Hall of Fame, where the team — established by Tim Self and operated by Kevin Cywinski — expressed its intent for an expanded presence in […]
EDMONTON — Connor Brown has made his presence felt for the Edmonton Oilers. Brown had two goals and an assist while Connor McDavid added a goal and three assists as the Oilers defeated the Calgary Flames 7-2 on Wednesday. It was a welcome return to the level Brown expects himself to be at. The 29-year-old winger appeared in just four games for the Washington Capitals before tearing his ACL and undergoing season-ending knee surgery last year. “I’m just grateful to be back, be at full health and t
Travis Kelce is now an NFL star linked to Taylor Swift, but his personality was once considered a red flag by some as he entered the league.
David Beckham is one of the most famous soccer players of all time, and he's gone on to become an incredibly successful businessman. Here's how that's impacted his net worth.
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Chesson Hadley played bogey-free Thursday in the Sanderson Farms Championship and posted an 8-under 64 for a one-shot lead in his latest bid to secure his PGA Tour card. This is the third straight year Hadley has been on the bubble to finish among the top 125 in the FedEx Cup. At least now he has time on his side, and faith in swing that he tweaked at the start of the year. He had two stretches of three straight birdies on a day of ever-shifting weather at the Country Club