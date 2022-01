The Canadian Press

Maren Lundby was the world's best female ski jumper for three years, starting in 2018 when she won Olympic gold in South Korea. At the Beijing Games, the Norwegian had a chance to become the first two-time Olympic champion in her sport. Instead, she decided to skip the World Cup season and a trip to China for the Olympics in order to make her physical and mental health a priority. “I decided to not compete because I gained some weight," Lundby said Tuesday in an interview with The Associated Pre