'Accidental Discharge' Causes Panic at Atlanta Airport

Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport in Georgia confirmed a speculated active shooting was in fact an accidental discharge after the incident caused chaotic scenes on Saturday, November 20.

“At approximately 1:30 pm today a weapon accidentally discharged at ATL’s security screening area,” the airport tweeted. “There is no danger to passengers or employees. An investigation is ongoing.”

Officials were investigating the source of the loud bang as reported by witnesses on the scene, Atlanta city councilman and mayoral candidate Andre Dickens said.

Footage filmed by Hasmet Asilkan shows panicked travelers running to safety outside the airport. Credit: Hasmet Asilkan via Storyful