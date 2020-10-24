Accidental Acrobat: Kitten Spins Around Wall Perch After Failing to Mount

An eight-week-old kitten revealed some acrobatic skills to her owner this week in Texas, swinging up and over a wall-mounted perch while trying, and failing, to jump atop the perch.

Owner Twallia Davis was filming as Mara eagerly jump toward the perch only to flip around the top of it and fall back down.

“I was trying to get her to jump to her new wall perch from her cat tree for the first time in this video!” Davis told Storyful. “She’s obviously enthusiastic about her gymnastics career.”

Davis said Mara, who was abandoned on a doorstep before she was adopted, was not harmed in the fall. Credit: Twallia Davis via Storyful